Saniyah Shelton scored a game-high 28 points to lead host Warren Central to a 66-50 girls’ basketball victory over Christian County on Tuesday night.
Kaylyn Keener chipped in with 13 points and Ariana Simmons had nine points for the Lady Dragons, who’ve won three straight games.
Anaysia Bagwell had 16 points and Destinee Catlett-Watkins finished with 14 for Christian County.
Warren Central (8-5) is back in action Thursday at LaRue County.
Bowling Green 60, Bardstown 48
LynKaylah James and Meadow Tisdale each produced double-doubles as host Bowling Green took down Bardstown 60-48 on Tuesday.
James tallied 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Tisdale finished with 15 points and 12 boards. Kiyah Gray also hit double-digit scoring with 10 points for the Lady Purples, who snapped a four-game losing streak.
Jaileyah Cotton had 16 points and Kaia Grabbert had 14 points for Bardstown.
Bowling Green (9-10) returns to action Thursday at Apollo.
Edmonson County 55, Warren East 44
Host Edmonson County snapped a five-game losing streak with a 55-44 win over Warren East on Tuesday.
Katie Lindsey had a game-high 22 points to lead the Lady Cats in the win. Macie McCombs tallied 16 points for Edmonson County (5-9), which returns to action Thursday at Clinton County.
Lucy Patterson had 13 points, Rylee Bratcher tallied 10 points and Natajia Alexander added nine points for the Lady Raiders. Warren East (7-12) looks to end a five-game slide Saturday at home against Campbellsville.
South Warren 48, Logan County 34, OT
Karson Deaton scored 17 points to help South Warren outlast host Logan County 48-34 in overtime Tuesday.
Gracie Hodges added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans. South Warren (9-9) is back in action Thursday at Glasgow.
Kadyn Costello had 10 points to lead Logan County (3-19). The Lady Cougars next play Saturday at Allen County-Scottsville.
Clinton County 57, Glasgow 52
Braylee Mann scored 20 points to lead visiting Clinton County to a 57-52 win over Glasgow on Tuesday.
Mann also had eight rebounds in the win. Landree Moons added 13 points and Aysha Sutton had 10 points for Clinton County (10-4).
Anzley Adwell (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Khloe Hale (11 points, 11 boards) each tallied double-doubles for the Lady Scotties in the loss. Kaidence Byrd chipped in with 11 points for Glasgow (7-9), which is back in action Thursday at home against South Warren.
Boys
Warren Central 82, Christian County 41
Host Warren Central doubled Christian County’s score on Tuesday for an 82-41 victory.
Jace Carver finished with 17 points to lead the Dragons. Kade Unseld added 15 points and Chappelle Whitney tallied a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Warren Central (6-5) is set to host LaRue County on Friday.
Metcalfe County 69, Greenwood 64
Boston Devore tallied a game-high 21 points to lead host Metcalfe County to a 69-64 win over Greenwood on Tuesday.
Wyatt Blythe added 18 points and Jax Allen produced a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Aaron Brown tallied a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Greenwood. Cade Stinnett also had 20 points for the Gators, and Marc Grant added 11 points.
Greenwood (11-10) will next face Owensboro Catholic on Friday.
South Warren 49, Logan County 38
Visiting South Warren claimed a 49-38 win over Logan County on Tuesday.
Landon Larson had 11 points and Dakota Clinard added 10 points in the loss.
Logan County (4-10) hosts Russellville on Friday.
South Warren (12-5) was set to visit Warren East on Wednesday.
Barren County 61, Cumberland County 47
Mason Griggs totaled 17 points to pace host Barren County to a 61-47 win over Cumberland County.
Ryan Shirley added nine points for the Trojans. Barren County (16-6) is back in action Friday at Caverna.
Ty Seay had a game-high 22 points for Cumberland County.
Clinton County 58, Glasgow 48
Clinton County picked up a 58-48 road win over Glasgow on Tuesday.
Brennan Short had 17 points and Sam Bowling added 15 points for the Scotties in the loss.
Glasgow (9-11) next plays at Hart County on Friday.
