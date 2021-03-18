Mason Shirley scored 19 points and added five assists to lead Allen County-Scottsville to a 57-48 win over host Barren County on Wednesday in the District 15 Boys' Basketball Tournament championship.
Tyler Ford added career highs of 17 points and eight rebounds for ACS. Also for the Patriots, Jax Cooper surpassed the 1,000-point career scoring mark with a 14-point effort and added seven rebounds.
ACS (15-7) and Barren County both advance to the Region 4 tournament starting Sunday with first-round games at district tournament champions. The Region 4 was slated for Friday morning.
Girls
Russellville 44, Logan County 39
Amiyah Collier tallied 16 points to lead Russellville to a 44-39 win over Logan County in the District 13 tournament semifinals Wednesday at Franklin-Simpson.
Macaria Hines added 14 points and Anastasia Dowlen finished with nine for the Lady Panthers (10-9), who advanced to Friday's District 13 tournament championship against host Franklin-Simpson and locked up a berth in the upcoming Region 4 tournament.