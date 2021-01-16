Allen County-Scottsville’s Mason Shirley scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Patriots to a 52-46 home win over District 15 rival Barren County on Friday.
Shirley also grabbed five rebounds in the win. Jax Cooper and Wyatt Coffee each added eight points for ACS (4-1, 3-0 District 15).
Taye Poynter had 11 points to lead Barren County (3-3, 1-1). Mason Griggs added 10 points, while Ryan Shirley had nine points and seven rebounds.
ACS returns to action Tuesday at Warren Central. Barren County will host Hart County on Monday.
Girls
Edmonson County 67, Trinity (Whitesville) 42
Macie McCombs scored 19 points to lead visiting Edmonson County to a 67-42 win over District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Friday.
Katie Lindsey added 17 points and Lily Jane Vincent tallied a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds in the win.
The Lady Cats dropped a 70-56 road decision to Monroe County on Saturday.
Edmonson County (3-3) next hosts Metcalfe County on Tuesday.
Trigg County 40, Logan County 35
Kadyn Costello scored a team-high nine points for Logan County in Saturday’s 40-35 road loss to Trigg County.
Logan County (0-4) next visits Barren County on Tuesday.
