Mason Shirley made two free throws with two seconds left in overtime and finished with a career-high 35 points to lead the Allen County-Scottsville boys' basketball team to a 65-64 victory over Glasgow on Monday.
Shirley made a 3-pointer before the halftime buzzer to get the Patriots (12-12 overall, 3-3 District 15) within 27-25, and added 26 of his 35 points in the second half. He was 12 of 18 from the field, made three 3-pointers and was 8 of 9 from the foul line.
Allen County-Scottsville will travel to Metcalfe County on Thursday.
Nik Sorrell had 23 points for Glasgow (10-13, 4-2), Bowen Haney had 16, Jaden Franklin had 11 and Jackson Poland had 11. The Scotties will travel to Metcalfe County on Tuesday.
Butler County 70, Franklin-Simpson 64
The Bears had five players score in double figures and beat Franklin-Simpson 70-64 on Monday.
Brody Hunt had 17 points for Butler County (18-7), Hayden Hodge had 13, Parker Rice had 12 and Solomon Flener and Leevi McMillen each had 10. Butler County will host McLean County on Thursday.
The Wildcats (11-13) will travel to South Warren on Thursday.
Girls
Daviess County 39, Warren Central 25
Katie Mewes scored 18 points and Daviess County's defense shut down Warren Central 39-25 on Monday.
Mewes scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half, including a putback before the second quarter horn that gave the Lady Panthers (10-14) a 22-11 lead at the break. Daviess County allowed Warren Central (9-17) to score on only four points in the first quarter and outscored the Lady Dragons 17-14 in the second half to close out the victory.
Adylan Ayer added nine points and Emma Anderson five for the Lady Panthers, who will travel to Whitesville Trinity on Tuesday.
Krisheana Johnson had five points for Warren Central, while Taelor Leach, Ariana Simmons and Kenneddee Robinson each had four. The Lady Dragons will host Greenwood on Friday.
Glasgow 61, Allen County-Scottsville 33
Ashanti Gore and Anzley Adwell each had double-doubles to lead Glasgow to a 61-33 victory over Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
Gore finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds and Adwell had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Scotties (18-6 overall, 4-2 District 15). Dynasti Page added 16 points and Kayla Bradley had eight. The Lady Scotties will travel to Metcalfe County on Tuesday.
Allison Meader led the Lady Patriots (7-18, 2-4) with 12 points. Allen County-Scottsville will travel to Metcalfe County on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson 60, Butler County 58, OT
Kate Norwood scored 21 points to lead the Lady Cats to a 60-58 overtime victory over Butler County on Monday.
Franklin-Simpson (10-14) overcame a 41-35 deficit entering the fourth to force the added period. The Lady Cats will travel to South Warren on Thursday.
Jenna Phelps led Butler County (10-16) with 22 points, Taylin Clark had 14 and Jaelyn Taylor had 12. The Lady Bears will host University Heights on Saturday.
Caverna 41, Edmonson County 39
Kaliana Richardson made a layup with two seconds remaining to give Caverna a 41-39 victory over Edmonson County on Monday.
The win was the third in a row for the Lady Colonels (7-9) and snapped Edmonson County's (14-9) three-game winning streak. Caverna will travel to Campbellsville on Tuesday.
Lauren Ballance led the Lady Cats with 21 points and 11 rebounds and Emma Rose Vincent added nine points. Edmonson County will host Ohio County on Thursday.
