Mason Shirley poured in a game-high 39 points as host Allen County-Scottsville outlasted Metcalfe County 89-78 in double overtime in boys’ basketball action Thursday.
Shirley added 11 rebounds to finish with a double-double. He was 12-of-18 from the field and sank 14-of-15 free throws for the Patriots. Shirley also tallied six steals and five assists in the win.
Jax Cooper added 17 points and Michael Smith had 14 for the Patriots, who won their fourth straight game.
Boston Devore and Peyton Dial scored 19 points each for Metcalfe County (13-13). Braxton Davis chipped in with 17 points for the Hornets, who have lost six straight.
ACS (13-12) is back in action Saturday at Logan County.
Girls
ACS 53, Metcalfe County 49
Allison Meador tallied a game-high 22 points as host Allen County-Scottsville earned a 53-49 win over Metcalfe County on Thursday.
Taylor Carter added 14 points for the Lady Patriots.
Kassady London scored 12 points and Jayce Harper added 11 for Metcalfe County (10-12).
ACS (8-18) is back in action Saturday at Logan County.
Ohio Co. 60, Edmonson Co. 56, OT
Kelsey Kennedy scored 15 points to lead visiting Ohio County to a 60-56 overtime win over Edmonson County on Thursday.
Madison Smith added 14 points for the Lady Eagles, who won their fifth straight to improve to 15-11.
For the host Lady Cats, Emma Rose Vincent just missed a double-double with a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds.
Lauren Ballance added 16 points for Edmonson County (14-10), which returns to action Saturday at Warren Central.
