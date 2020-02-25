SCOTTSVILLE – Allen County-Scottsville's Mason Shirley did it again to the Glasgow Scotties.
The junior guard scored his team's final 14 points – including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 41 seconds left – as Allen County-Scottsville rallied from nine points down in the fourth quarter to slip past the Scotties 51-48 in the opening round of the District 15 Tournament at Allen County-Scottsville.
Shirley, who scored a then-career high 35 points in a 65-64 win against the Scotties on Feb. 10, finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to send the Patriots to Friday's District 15 title game. Allen County-Scottsville (15-14) also earns a second straight trip to the Region 4 Tournament, which begins next week at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"We went through a dry spell a little bit where things weren't really going our way, but I think we kept our composure," Shirley said. "I think it could have been anyone that scored 14 points. I was just blessed to have an opportunity."
Glasgow (14-14) came in looking to win a third straight District 15 Tournament and the Scotties got off to a good start, with Owen Riddle's 3 making the score 16-11 early in the second quarter.
Jax Cooper answered with a jumper to make the score 16-13 with 6:16 left in the second period, but the Patriots went go cold from the field – finishing the half without a field goal and allowing the Scotties to extend the lead to 25-18.
The trouble continued into the third quarter, with Shirley's layup ending an eight-minute drought from the field – although ACS was still within striking distance, down 25-20.
Glasgow pushed the lead to nine before the Patriots cut the deficit to 33-30 at the end of the third. The Scotties opened the fourth with six straight to make it a nine-point game and led 41-32 with just under six minutes left. The lead was still six when Bowen Haney's bucket made the score 43-37 with 3:57 left, but that's when Shirley took over.
A 3 cut the lead in half and Shirley added two free throws that trimmed the margin to 43-42 with 2:48 remaining. It remained a one-point game until 41 seconds left, when Shirley drained a step-back 3 from the left side that put ACS in front for good.
"Our coaching staff and players I hope have a lot of trust in me to knock down that big shot," Shirley said. "I knew if I missed it that we still had a chance. It was a big shot in the game and all glory to God that I hit it."
Shirley added two free throws with 27 seconds left to stretch the advantage to four. Glasgow's Nik Sorrell hit a pair of free throws to make it a two-point game with 17.5 seconds left, but Shirley added four more free throws to clinch the game and make Sorrell's 3 at the horn an afterthought.
"I'm excited for these men because last year they made it and I feel like maybe we underperformed all year throughout the year this year," ACS coach Brad Bonds said. "To be able to grind out this big win and get back (to the region) and hopefully not be satisfied with getting back there, but to potentially get there as a district champion and make a push for it. We know there are a lot teams that can win and a lot of talented teams that can do some big damage. Hopefully now we can go back and learn from the time we spent on that stage last year and be able to now go and execute and win games there."
Cooper added 13 points for the Patriots, who shot 38.1 percent for the game but was 10-for-19 in the second half.
Sorrell led the Scotties with 20 points, while Jaden Franklin added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
"We turned the ball over too much, didn't make shots and we let Mason Shirley catch fire," Glasgow coach James Willett said. "We had some opportunities to stretch the lead and it didn't happen. We missed shots, turned the ball over. They just kept chipping away and the end result is what it is."
ACS will face Barren County for the district championship at 6 p.m. on Friday at Allen County-Scottsville.
GHS 13 12 8 15 – 48
ACSHS 11 7 12 21 – 51
GHS – Sorrell 20, Franklin 10, Haney 7, Kingery 6, Riddle 3, Frasier 2.
ACSHS – Shirley 25, Cooper 13, Calvert 5, Stamper 4, Smith 2, Ford 2.
Glasgow 60, ACS 53, girls
"I couldn't be more proud of a group of kids," Glasgow coach Justin Stinson said. "These kids had every reason to put their heads down and say, 'Man, it just wasn't meant to be. They just played better than we did tonight,' but they weren't ready to be done. Our kids fought and fought. We preach toughness and all those things and that was on full display tonight."
The Lady Patriots came out deliberate on offense, holding the ball for more than 90 seconds after scoring the first points of the game, but Glasgow came back with five quick points to take a 5-2 lead.
ACS (9-20) stayed patient – closing the quarter with a 12-2 run and getting a 3 from Allison Meador to make the score 17-7 early in the second quarter.
Glasgow (22-7) chipped away, getting within one on a 3 from Mia Cassady before Chloe Cook's free throw made the score 24-22 at the half.
The Lady Patriots opened the second half with three-point plays from Kaylee Bullington and Chloe Cook to push the advantage back to eight. Glasgow stayed within striking distance before using a 9-0 run at the end of the third quarter to surge in front 39-35.
The Lady Scotties led 41-39 with 6:33 left when Region 4 player of the year Ashanti Gore picked up her fourth foul and then was assessed a technical to foul her out of the game. ACS looked to take advantage, with two free throws from Jae McReynolds giving Allen County a 42-41 lead with 6:13 left.
The Lady Patriots missed a 3 on the next possession and Kayla Bradley answered with a three-point play to put Glasgow in front for good. ACS would stay within a possession until the final two minutes, when Glasgow finally pulled away – stretching the lead to as much as eight.
"We all just knew to keep our heads up," Bradley said. "We just talked to each other about how it was going to be OK – that we can get through Gore fouling out) and beat them."
Anzley Adwell led the Lady Scotties with 12 points. Dynasti Page added 11 points and Bradley finished with 10 points.
Meador and Chloe Cook had 17 points each for the Lady Patriots, while Bullington added 12 points.
"I think we executed our game plan perfectly, pretty much," ACS coach Greg Dunn said. "We got off to a really good start and maintained that in the second half. It got to the point where we lost the lead and then it changes how you have to play. They stepped up and made some big free throws.
"I couldn't be more proud of this group, coming in 9-19 against one of the best teams in the region. They beat us both times in the regular season pretty handily. These kids executed everything we asked them to do."
Glasgow will face Barren County in the District 15 title game for a third straight year at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Allen County-Scottsville.
GHS 7 15 17 21 – 60
ACSHS 14 10 11 18 – 53
GHS – Adwell 12, Page 11, Bradley 10, Cassady 9, Gore 9, McMurtrey 8, Botts 1.
ACSHS – Meador 17, Cook 17, Bullington 12, Tuttle 4, McReynolds 3.
