Warren Central senior Jenetta Shobe scored a pair of goals to lead the visiting Lady Dragons to a 3-0 girls' soccer win over Grayson County on Tuesday.
Alexandra Rodriguez added a goal and an assist, and Samra Huseinovic tallied an assist in the win.
Goalkeepers Presley Compton (four saves) and Shobe (one save) combined on the shutout for Warren Central (4-8-1), which was slated to play at Louisville Central on Wednesday.
Bowling Green 3, Madisonville-North Hopkins 0
Zippi Willgruber tallied a pair of goals to spark visiting Bowling Green to a 3-0 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins on Tuesday.
Maggie Morris scored a goal, Adelyn Drane tallied a pair of assists and Eva McCay had one assist for the Lady Purples.
Goalkeeper Jaycee Patterson made one save to record the shutout for Bowling Green (10-1-1), which hosts District 14 rival Greenwood on Thursday.
Boys' soccer
Russellville 3, Logan County 2, PKs
Dalton Gilbert and Akshar Patel scored a goal apiece as visiting Russellville claimed a 3-2 win that ended with a penalty-kick shootout against District 13 foe Logan County on Tuesday.
Jeremiah Smith added an assist for the Panthers. Goalkeeper Talon Stratton finished with five saves for Russellville (6-7-1 overall, 2-4 District 13), which hosts Butler County on Thursday.
Logan County (1-13, 0-5) hosts Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Volleyball
TCC 3, Franklin-Simpson 0
Visiting Todd County Central claimed a 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-13) win over District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Kinley Cummings had three kills and three service aces for the Lady Wildcats in the loss. Julia Warren added 18 assists and 16 digs, Aubrey Sams had 15 assists and seven digs, Brady Jo Ogles tallied 12 assists and six digs, and Addi Jo Lanham finished with 12 assists and four digs.
Franklin-Simpson (9-9, 2-3) is back in action Thursday at Hart County.