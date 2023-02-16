The Warren County wrestling team has already reached milestones this season, but there are still goals ahead.
The team, comprised of wrestlers from the four Warren County high schools who practice together but compete for their respective schools during the high school season, has been prepping all week for the KHSAA State Wrestling First-Round Tournament scheduled for Saturday at Louisville’s Atherton High School.
Warren County advanced three wrestlers to Saturday’s competition after having two – South Warren freshman Kayden York and Greenwood sophomore Erik Gavitt – reach the championship round in the Region 2 tournament at Hart County. York became the Warren County’s first-ever regional champion when he won the 113-pound title, while Gavitt finished as runner-up in the 190-pound class.
Warren East sophomore Jaron Mank, who finished fourth in the heavyweight class, also earned a spot in Saturday’s first round of the KHSAA state tournament.
They are just the latest successes for the burgeoning program, which got a fifth-place finish from junior Hunter Mosley in the 132-pound class at the Kentucky Wrestling Coaches Association Girls’ State Tournament on Feb. 4 at Tates Creek High School in Lexington.
Not a bad showing for a third-year umbrella program – one coaching staff works with wrestlers from all the county schools that participate – in an area of the state still picking up the sport.
“We are blessed to be in an area where we have a lot of athletes here, so that’s half the battle,” Warren County coach Thomas Carta said. “Being able to have athletes come out, even if they have never wrestled, we have a coaching staff that has been around wrestling a long time.
“So they can really in a quick pace make kids that are just athletic that have never wrestled be successful at wrestling. That works great, and the kids that aren’t as athletic can still find ways to be successful on the mat with us the way we structure our program and the way we teach them.”
Mank has been one of those quick learners. Now in just his second year wrestling, he surprised himself by reaching the state tournament.
“I had a lot of doubts of me making it to state,” said Mank, who competes at 230 pounds in a division that can allows up to 285-pounders. “I felt like I was slowing down, I felt like I wasn’t really getting much better. But I started working on more stuff with coach – more technique – and overall my speed and agility because a lot of these kids are way bigger than me in the heavyweight class, so that speed helps.
“... Once I got (to regionals), you just have to take it one step at a time, one match at a time. Talking to coach a lot, that helped prepare for a first-ever experience. It was a lot of fun, to be honest. But it was a great experience overall.”
Gavitt has a more extensive wrestling background, having wrestled for seven years in Iowa before moving to Kentucky last year. When he arrived, Gavitt wasn’t sure he would be able to continue in the sport, but others on the Warren County team reached out to him to join the squad.
This will be Gavitt’s second straight trip to the state tournament after finishing fourth at regionals last year, and his goal is to survive Saturday’s first round as one of the top eight finishers in his weight class and advance to the following weekend’s KHSAA state final round tournament Feb. 24-25 at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.
Saturday’s tournament at Atherton features Regions 1-4, while the other side of the bracket comprising Regions 5-8 competes the same day at Ryle High School.
“I’m hoping to get in that top eight,” Gavitt said. “I’m hoping for No. 6 coming into semis. It’s a good goal for me. I got beat out in the first round at semis last year, so just hoping to stay in it and go to state this year.”
Mosley already completed her state tournament run, the second straight year she qualified for the KYWCA tournament in just her fourth year wrestling.
“I was very surprised,” Mosley said of her finish. “It was a big accomplishment because I placed eighth last year and then this year I finally got to step on the podium, so that was a big thing.”
The KHSAA doesn’t have a girls’ wrestling state tournament this year, but that is expected to change next year. Mosley is one of three girls on the Warren County team, but she thinks that number will grow as more are exposed to the sport.
“I love that I can feel comfortable with myself and I know self-defense,” Mosley said. “And I love the conditioning and being able to meet new people.”
The Warren County team had 15 varsity wrestlers this year, with 23 more competing on the middle school team. As those middle schoolers move up, the varsity team will be able to field a more complete lineup in dual competition.
“That’s our next big goal, is to be able to fill a lineup,” Carta said. “That would be a milestone for us.”
The plan for now is to continue growing the combined Warren County team – although at state competition, each school represented is scored separately.
“We’re happy with where it’s at right now,” Gavitt said. “We really mix well as a team, being from different schools. We get to reach out and find people from different schools. But coach’s goal is to separate us once we get enough from every school, hopefully in the next two or three years.”{&end}