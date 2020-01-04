The Greenwood girls’ basketball team was shorthanded for Saturday’s game against visiting Logan County, but the small numbers produced big results – with the Lady Gators downing the Lady Cougars 63-41.
Playing with only eight players, with Annee Lasley and Haley Gordon not available Saturday, Greenwood (7-5) built a double-digit halftime lead and cruised from there to take down a veteran Logan County squad.
“I thought we really played with a lot of poise tonight,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “We didn’t make a lot of mistakes that cost us. I’m really proud of the effort we gave and really proud of the way we played. We played together. Everybody we put on the floor contributed to the win.”
Greenwood got off to a hot start, with freshman Kayla Grant taking charge. Grant scored 10 points in the opening quarter and added another bucket early in the second – capping a 12-0 run that gave the Lady Gators an 18-9 advantage.
“With Kayla, I challenged her before the game tonight,” Simpson said. “We knew how good (Kennedy Nichols) was, how much she tries to control the paint. I told Kayla the biggest thing (is) you have to establish your presence early and say, ‘I am here to play with you.’ Kayla knew what she had to do coming in to be successful in the paint.”
Logan County (6-7) chipped away, trimming the deficit to 19-16. Greenwood got the lead back to six, but Grant picked up her third foul with 3:25 left in the half. The Lady Gators were able to maintain the momentum with Grant on the bench, as Olivia Lovall scored six points in the final three minutes – including a pair of baskets in the final 30 seconds – that helped Greenwood stretch the margin to 36-24 at halftime.
Megan Une’s jumper to open the third made the score 38-24. Peyton Vanzant answered with a 3, but Greenwood used a 7-1 spurt to make the score 45-28 late in the third quarter.
Logan County was unable to mount a comeback, as Greenwood’s lead grew to as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter.
“That has kind of been our Achilles’ heel this year, coming out in the third quarter,” Simpson said. “There have been many games where we have come out firing in the first half. We go in the locker room (at halftime) and come out in that third quarter and let them back in the game in that first four minutes. Our focus was keeping it to 10 or more.”
Grant and Nicole Milam led Greenwood with 18 points each, while Leia Trinh added 10 points. Greenwood shot 56.2 percent from the field.
“It felt great because in the past few games we haven’t played that good,” Milam said. “We haven’t played that well as a team. This game we made the extra pass and played well as a team.”
Paige Vanzant led the Lady Cougars with 13 points. The Lady Cougars shot 34.2 percent from the field, including 3-for-12 from 3-point range.
Greenwood will play at Logan County at 6 p.m. Friday. Logan County hosts South Warren at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
LCHS 9 15 7 10 – 41
GHS 16 20 13 14 – 63
LC – Pa. Vanzant 13, White 7, Pe. Vanzant 7, Nichols 7, Costello 4, Borders 2, Christian 1.
GHS – Milam 18, Grant 18, Trinh 10, Lovall 8, Une 4, Keener 3, Evans 2.{&end}
