SCOTTSVILLE -- The Bowling Green boys’ basketball team wasn’t at full strength, but it was strong enough to slip past host Allen County-Scottsville 65-54 on Tuesday.
Without starting guards Turner Buttry and Jaxson Flanary, Bowling Green (13-2) used its size advantage to pound the ball inside and wear down the Patriots - finishing with a 50-10 points in the paint advantage.
The win was the 400th career victory for BG coach D.G. Sherrill.
“We told a freshman (MJ Wardlow) after school today that he was starting,” Sherrill said. “Turner being out and (Flanary) being out, we were pressed into duty. Win, lose or draw we are just trying to get those reps in there. We are big and strong. We should have a lot of success in there. We just haven’t had our full complement all year long. Trying to find those opportunities and getting in game shape is difficult, but I thought we had a great closing quarter.”
The Purples got all their points from point-blank range in the first half, but Allen County-Scottsville was able to control the tempo and keep it close in a back-and-forth affair that was tied 26-all at halftime. Allen County-Scottsville (12-5) led 7-2 early, but trailed 14-11 after one. An 8-0 run pushed BG in front and the Purples' lead was 26-22 before the Patriots scored the final four points to tie it at the break.
It remained close until the final two minutes of the third quarter, with Bowling Green using a 6-0 spurt to build a 45-38 advantage. The Patriots scored the first four points in the fourth, but the Purples answered with eight straight to take a double-digit lead. ACS was unable to get closer than seven the rest of the way.
“When you give up that 6-0 run at the end of the third quarter and then you come out and score but give up another (8-0) run, that’s the difference in the game,” ACS coach Brad Bonds said. “It’s a couple of minutes at the end of the third and a minute at the start of the fourth that really was your nemesis.
“There is a lot we can take from this. And if we will allow it, we can make it a constructive loss and get better from it. I was proud of the fight. I was proud of the fact that they continued to claw. That’s what I like about this club, they are resilient. We just have to do a better job of decision-making with the ball in our hands.”
Isaiah Mason led the Purples with 23 points and eight rebounds.
“Guarding Isaiah Mason is tough,” Bonds said. “He can very easily shoot you out of the gym. He can very easily just continue to drive and score off penetration. He’s very talented. I thought we did a really good job on him early. It was just the second half, that was very tough on us.”
Cobi Huddleston added 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Jordan Dingle finished with 10 points. The Purples shot 51 percent from the field.
“We knew we had to pull away in the fourth quarter because this is a very good Allen County team,” Huddleston said. “We couldn’t let them stick around for too long or else it was going to be a dogfight. We knew to buckle down and really lock down on defense and get a few stops there.”
Bowling Green is scheduled to host Owensboro at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Allen County-Scottsvlle is scheduled to play at Metcalfe County at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
BGHS 14 12 19 20 -- 65
ACSHS 11 15 12 16 -- 54
BG -- Mason 23, Huddleston 17, Dingle 10, Wardlow 7, Banks 5, Wilson 3.
ACS -- Cooper 17, Shirley 13, McIntyre 8, Ford 6, Turner 5, Bow 3, Smith 2.
