As tests go, Bowling Green's girls' basketball team walked into Tuesday's home matchup with Glasgow short the equivalent of a few No. 2 pencils.
The Lady Purples, ravaged by the flu, were short two starters and had another key performer limited by another unrelated ailment. It wasn't an ideal setup facing one of Region 4's better teams, but Bowling Green proved more than capable of handling that adversity in an impressive 63-43 victory.
"Two starters with the flu – Emma Huskey and Saniyah Shelton, found out yesterday," Lady Purples coach Calvin Head said. "And then Aiayna (Gurley), we kept her on a short leash – she's got some upper respiratory things going on. We probably shouldn't have played her tonight, but she wanted to try.
"Shorthanded, but the kids fought."
Bowling Green (17-5) opened with a 3-pointer from Keyozdon Jones to take a lead it would never relinquish. Buoyed by a monster defensive performance by freshman Meadow Tisdale, who finished with seven blocks, the Lady Purples stretched a 9-8 advantage to 18-13 by the end of the first quarter.
A 7-0 run to open the second period pushed the Lady Purples' advantage to 25-13 as the Lady Scotties dealt with early foul trouble for star forward Ashanti Gore.
The Lady Purples closed the first half with five straight points to grab a 32-21 halftime lead.
"I thought we played really well as a team," said Tisdale, who wasn't far off a triple-double with 13 points, 13 rebounds and those seven blocks. "I think we came out of the gate pretty good even though we were short tonight."
Despite an eight-point quarter from Gore in the third, Glasgow (15-5) made little headway as the Lady Purples found scoring all over the floor. In that third quarter alone, Bowling Green got two 3s from Jones and single treys from Ava Bennett and Janiya Bailey.
Jones (15 points), Bailey (13) and Bennett (10) joined Tisdale in double-digit scoring, while sophomore center LynKaylah James provided another imposing presence inside with a trio of blocks and 13 rebounds along with eight points.
"That was one of the things we discussed and talked about in pregame, just needing people just to step up and be your best version of yourself tonight," Head said. "They did exactly that. I am extremely proud of this group. We've got a lot of respect for Glasgow. They've got a really good basketball team. They have so many matchup nightmares out there, but I thought our kids just fought for 32 minutes."
The Lady Scotties used a 7-1 run to open the fourth quarter to get back within 10 at 50-40 with 6:27 to play, but Bennett answered with her third 3-pointer of the game as the Lady Purples closed it out by outscoring Glasgow 13-3 the rest of the way.
"It kind of boosts our confidence, especially getting that region win and now we can continue on with high heads," Bennett said.
Anzley Adwell had a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds for Glasgow. Gore tallied a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Bowling Green returns to action Friday at Warren Central. Glasgow is at Barren County on Friday.
GHS 13 8 12 10 – 43
BGHS 18 14 17 14 – 63
GHS – Adwell 18, Gore 15, Page 7, K. Bradley 2, Fogle 1.
BGHS – Jones 15, Bailey 13, Tisdale 13, Bennett 10, James 8, Gurley 4.
