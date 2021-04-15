Greenwood’s Luke Shourds and South Warren’s Drew Wolfram had big days at the Region 4 swimming and diving meet Thursday at the Owensboro Healthpark.
Shourds picked up wins in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke and joined Landon Babstidner, Canaan Timberlake and Sam Humble to win the 200 medley relay.
Wolfram earned wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and joined Logan Hughes, Cody Ell and Ethan Luis to win the 400 free relay. Wolfram, Hughes, Ell and Peyton Black also finished second in the 200 free relay.
Bowling Green’s Phillip Khenner won the 200 free and was part of the winning 200 free relay team with Grady Sine, Mei Fukushima and Ethan Taylor. Khenner, Fukushima, Taylor and Cooper Correa finished second in the 400 free relay and Khenner was runner up in the 100 free.
Fukushima won the 200 individual medley, while Babstidner won the 500 free.
Bowling Green’s Correa, Sine, Cooper Reynolds and Cole Renfrow finished second in the 200 medley relay.
Other runner-ups included Hughes in the 200 IM, Ell in the 50 free, Black in the 100 fly, Luis in the 500 free, Taylor in the 100 breast and Allen County-Scottsville’s Tad Koltin Taylor in the 200 free.
The top two finishers in each event automatically advance to next week’s sub-state.
Seven other qualifiers in each event will be determined following the completion of all the region meets.