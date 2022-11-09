Bowling Green High School's athletic department put the the school's auditorium stage to the test Wednesday.
With five BGHS students set up with their coaches and families to sign national letters-of-intent, the ceremony stretched nearly from one end of the stage to the other.
Among the group signing Wednesday were Lady Purples teammates Saniyah Shelton and Meadow Tisdale, who combined to lead the team to Lexington's Rupp Arena as part of the KHSAA Girls' Sweet Sixteen field for the third straight season last year after claiming a third consecutive Region 4 tournament championship.
Both are now NCAA Division I signees – Shelton, a point guard, is heading to Eastern Kentucky, while Tisdale – a small forward – will play at Northern Kentucky next fall.
Joining them on the stage Wednesday to sign their letter of intent were Bowling Green classmates Kendle White (Western Kentucky, softball), Dom Davis (Rend Lake College, baseball) and Hallie Jo Simpson (Campbellsville, women's golf).
Bowling Green athletic director Calvin Head, who also serves as head coach of the Lady Purples' basketball team, knows he has a team capable of making another trip to Rupp Arena this season. Much of that optimism is based on Shelton and Tisdale, both integral players last season and beyond.
Shelton, who rejoined the Lady Purples last season after playing for the previous year for Warren Central, picked up right where she left off. A lock-down defender, Shelton also showed glimpses of her scoring ability on a balanced Lady Purples roster last season. Shelton averaged 8.6 points per game, connecting on 43% of her shots. She also proved a capable rebounder, pulling down 6.4 boards per game last year.
At EKU, she'll join a program that finished 15-16 overall and 7-9 in the ASUN Conference last season.
"She's going to make a lot of people pay for not recruiting her early," Head said of Shelton. "Mark my words on that – Eastern Kentucky really stole her. I think she's going to be in a great situation, just because she makes everyone around her better."
Tisdale has long been a pivotal player at Bowling Green since joining the varsity squad as a seventh-grader. This past season, she led the Lady Purples in both scoring (15.5 points per game) and rebounding (6.3 rebounds per game).
Tisdale has the chance to make a similar impact at Northern Kentucky, coached by former Western Kentucky standout women's basketball player Camryn Whitaker. The Norse, members of the Horizon League, are coming off a 21-8 season that included a 14-6 mark in league play.
"Meadow has been a pivotal part of our program and the success that we've had over the last five years," Head said. "I know for a fact that Northern is getting an outstanding player and an even better young lady. I've been excited to watch her grow and I'm going to be excited to continue to watch her grow. I think that the best basketball for Meadow is still ahead. As we enter into this last season, I really expect for her to take another leap."
White is set to join a WKU softball program that has enjoyed sustained success under head coach Amy Tudor. The Hilltoppers finished this past season with a 38-13 overall record that included a 17-7 mark against Conference USA opponents.
At Bowling Green, White has been a stellar presence in center field. This past season, White helped the Lady Purples to an 11-15 overall record, including a 3-5 mark in a loaded District 14. White led Bowling Green with a .322 bating average, tallying seven doubles, six triples and a home run along with going a perfect 9-for-9 on stolen-base attempts.
Former Lady Purples softball coach Demont Franklin, who stepped down after this past season and has been replaced by Shae Dunn, has enjoyed watching White turn in highlight-reel plays for Bowling Green.
"She has a rare combination of speed, power and smarts," Franklin said. "She's one of the few players that's been through this program that can hit a home run one time at bat and the next time at bat can drop down a bunt and beat it out at first."
Davis missed a good chunk of this past season for the 25-10 Purples due to injury, hitting .517 with a home run and five RBIs. The Purples' starting catcher batted .429 as a sophomore.
Rend Lake College, part of the Great Rivers Athletic Conference, is traditionally a strong junior-college program. The Illinois school was 25-31 overall last season.
"He had an elbow injury and I definitely think – I don't think, I know – that we would've got further in our season if Dom had gotten to play more," Bowling Green baseball coach Nathan Isenberg said. "And that's no disrespect to the other guys, it's just that a lot of other guys had to move around. And it was tough not having him in the lineup last year."
Simpson helped Bowling Green's girls' golf team back to the state tournament for the first time since 2005 this season. She led the team to a runner-up finish in the Region 3 tournament at Rolling Hills Golf Course – finishing fifth overall – then paced the Lady Purples again in the semi-state round at Owensboro.
Playing on her home course at Bowling Green Country Club for the final round of the state tournament, Simpson led the Lady Purples with their top score one last time.
Now she's set to join the Campbellsville program. The Tigers compete in the NAIA-level Mid-South Conference.
"I've had the pleasure of coaching Hallie Jo for the last four years and I have seen some of her best performances, but in my opinion today is going to be one of those best days," Bowling Green girls' golf coach Jay Hollis said. "She's gone from a good player to a great player. Her greatness is related to her improved scores, her improved skill, her improved ability. But the most important aspect of her greatness is that intangible quality that we as coaches are thrilled to see in a player."