Warren East's Autumn Simmons went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs batted in to lead the Lady Raiders to a 6-5 softball victory at Owensboro Catholic on Wednesday.Lydia Jones added a 2-for-4 day with a double, Jaeleigh Childers tallied a pair of RBIs and Rileigh Jones had a double and an RBI in the win.East starting pitcher Emma Markham worked all seven innings for the win, allowing five hits while striking out 12 batters. Warren East (19-8-1) was set to host LaRue County on Thursday.Barren County 6, ACS 2Katie Murphy homered twice and drove in three runs to boost host Barren County to a 6-2 win over District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Wednesday. Allie Anderson added a 3-for-3 day, Cora Bogue was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Mary Schalk tallied a double and two RBIs.Trojanettes starting pitcher Lilie Broady went the distance for the win, allowing two runs while striking out four.ACS's Katie Scott and Aubrey Williams both went 2-for-3, Jacie Rice notched a double and an RBI, and Brooklyn Oliver also drove in a run for the Lady Patriots in the loss.Barren County (16-7 overall, 5-1 District 15) was slated to visit South Warren on Thursday.ACS (14-12, 5-1) was set to host Logan County on Thursday.