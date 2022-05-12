Warren East’s Autumn Simmons went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs batted in to lead the Lady Raiders to a 6-5 softball victory at Owensboro Catholic on Wednesday.

Lydia Jones added a 2-for-4 day with a double, Jaeleigh Childers tallied a pair of RBIs and Rileigh Jones had a double and an RBI in the win.

East starting pitcher Emma Markham worked all seven innings for the win, allowing five hits while striking out 12 batters.

Warren East (19-8-1) was set to host LaRue County on Thursday.

Barren County 6, ACS 2

Katie Murphy homered twice and drove in three runs to boost host Barren County to a 6-2 win over District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Wednesday.

Allie Anderson added a 3-for-3 day, Cora Bogue was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Mary Schalk tallied a double and two RBIs.

Trojanettes starting pitcher Lilie Broady went the distance for the win, allowing two runs while striking out four.

ACS’s Katie Scott and Aubrey Williams both went 2-for-3, Jacie Rice notched a double and an RBI, and Brooklyn Oliver also drove in a run for the Lady Patriots in the loss.

Barren County (16-7 overall, 5-1 District 15) was slated to visit South Warren on Thursday.

ACS (14-12, 5-1) was set to host Logan County on Thursday.