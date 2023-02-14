Saniyah Shelton is blessed, she will be the first to tell you that.
The Bowling Green senior is a talented basketball player, no question. But the performance Shelton put on in Tuesday's 56-19 home win over Central Hardin simply beggars belief -- 14 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, 10 steals -- yes, that's a quadruple-double, the rarest of the rare in basketball -- think a perfect game in baseball, or rolling 300 in bowling. It's just not something you see often, maybe ever.
Goodness gracious, Saniyah.
"It's a blessing," Shelton said. " ... I couldn't have done it without my teammates on the floor."
That's true, but Shelton might have been the only player on the floor capable of pulling off a quadruple-double. The Eastern Kentucky signee simply owned the game, dominating from baseline to baseline as the Lady Purples were never threatened in the game. Shelton was the primary reason why, as she flashed the complete skill-set that drew offers and ultimately an NCAA Division 1 scholarship to EKU.
"It's a true testament to her," Bowling Green coach Calvin Head said. "We're just trying to stay healthy and get to the postseason to give ourselves a chance. It's going to be tough. Our region's got some teams playing really, really well. But Saniyah's been giving us that all year."
Bowling Green (19-10) benefitted from the return of its other Division 1 signee -- forward Meadow Tisdale, who is Northern Kentucky-bound, had missed the past four games with a hyperextended right knee and bone bruise -- but played just its third game without sharp-shooter Ryleigh Campbell, who was lost for the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered during practice last week.
With one game left in the regular season -- a Thursday night home matchup against Louisville Mercy -- the Lady Purples need to adjust to Tisdale's return and the loss to Campbell before embarking on another potential postseason run starting with next week's District 14 tournament semifinal matchup against Warren Central.
If Shelton keeps this up, or anything close to it really, then the Lady Purples should be just fine. She tallied her quadruple-double in little more than three quarters against the outmatched Lady Bruins, who are coached by former Western Kentucky women's basketball standout Kristina Covington-Jones.
Tisdale finished with 10 points and four rebounds in limited action as Head opted to ease her back into game action.
"I wanted to kind of mix her in there," Head said. "I want her to kind of have faith that it's OK. She dove on the floor for a loose ball, that tells me that she's OK. She's just got to trust it."
Bowling Green jumped out to an 8-0 lead, led 16-3 after one quarter and stretched that advantage to 26-9 by halftime.
Central Hardin (11-13) never did get much headway, in part due to the Lady Purples' commanding edge in rebounding (29-12) and turnovers (21-12).
CHHS 3 6 5 5 -- 19
BGHS 16 10 17 13 -- 56
CHHS -- Jones 8, Nelson 3, Smith 3, Stith 3, Gray 2.
BGHS -- Shelton 14, Tisdale 10, Smiley 8, T. Bailey 7, Franklin 6, Wardlow 5, Smith 4, Potter 2.