Bowling Green senior Hallie Jo Simpson finished in a three-way tie for second place to lead the Lady Purples to a team victory in Sunday's Lady Cougar Classic at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.
Simpson fired an 8-over-par 80 to tie with Franklin-Simpson's Conleigh Wilson and University School of Nashville's Kate Vaughn for runner-up honors. Ainsley Moore of University School of Nashville claimed medalist honors with a 5-over 77.
Bowling Green combined for a 57-over 345 to take the team competition by eight strokes. South Warren (353) was second, followed by Franklin-Simpson (398), Greenwood (424) and Bowling Green's "B" squad (503).
South Warren's Sydney McClanahan and Bowling Green's Macy Meisel tied for sixth with 83s, South Warren's Ainslee Cruce and Logan County's Abby-Grace Forbes tied for eighth with 84s and Bowling Green's Caroline Childers was 10th with an 89.
South Warren's Stella Forney finished 11th with a 90, while Barren County's Lucy Zalla and Bowling Green's Jenna Harston and Mary Douglas Childers tied for 13th with 93. Rounding out the top 20 were Barren County's Chloe Witcher (16th, 94), Warren East's Briley Choate (17th, 95), Franklin-Simpson's Chloe Chaney (tied for 18th, 96), South Warren's Elsie Espinola (tied for 18th, 96), Logan County's Emma Fitzgerald (tied for 20th, 97), Allen County-Scottsville's Ella Anderson (tied for 20th, 97), and Bowling Green "B" squad member Amy Tomblinson (tied for 20th, 97).
Franklin-Simpson won the 2A team championship, while Wilson took first in the individual competition with her 80.
– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.