South Warren senior Dalton Sisson fired a complete-game shutout and drove in a pair of runs in the Spartans' 5-0 baseball victory over visiting Logan County on Tuesday.
Sisson pitched seven scoreless innings to claim the complete-game victory, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out four. At the plate, Sisson was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
South Warren's Keegan Milby was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Ethan Reynolds tallied a double and an RBI and Andrew Milam also drove in a run.
South Warren (20-7) was slated to host Allen County-Scottsville on Wednesday.
Logan County (15-15) was scheduled to visit Christian County on Wednesday.
Warren East 3, Franklin-Simpson 2
Chase Carver and Colton Edwards each tallied a double and drove in a run to help visiting Warren East edge Franklin-Simpson 3-2 on Tuesday.
Wyatt Nesbitt also drove in a run for the Raiders. Warren East starting pitcher Trevor Hudnall got the win after tossing five innings, allowing two runs off four hits and a pair of walks while striking out five. Tray Price picked up the save with a scoreless seventh, striking out two.
Warren East (23-6) was set to visit Bowling Green on Wednesday.
Kody Alexander went 2-for-3 and Griff Banton drove in two runs for the host Wildcats.
Franklin-Simpson (11-18) hosts Greenwood on Thursday.
Bowling Green 11, ACS 1
Grayson Newman doubled twice and drove in three runs to lead host Bowling Green to an 11-1 win in five innings against Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Dillon Maners was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs for the Purples. Drew Isenberg went 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice, Dom Davis added a double and an RBI and Ethan Madison, Ben Davenport and Reid Buser each chipped in with an RBI.
BG starting pitcher Luke Harston worked all five innings for the complete-game win, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out one.
Bowling Green (16-11) was scheduled to host Warren East on Wednesday.
Allen County-Scottsville (5-22) was set to visit South Warren on Wednesday.
Softball
Butler County 6, Ohio County 0
Butler County starting pitcher Avery Gleason fired a complete-game shutout to lift the homestanding Lady Bears to a 6-0 win over Ohio County on Tuesday.
Gleason allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out eight to earn the win.
Karrington Hunt homered and drove in two runs, Parker Willoughby tallied a double, an RBI and scored twice and Madison Clark also drove in a run in the win.
Butler County (20-5-1) is scheduled to take on Allen County-Scottsville on Friday in the Best of the West tournament at Buchanon Park.