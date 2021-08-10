GLASGOW – When an injury sidelined starting quarterback John Carter Myers in the fourth game last season, Glasgow football coach Jeff Garmon and his staff had to put together a new offensive gameplan.
Garmon and company rolled out a modified wing-T look – still incorporating elements of the spread offense the Scotties had been running – and after an initial loss, the team thrived once more with backup Easton Jessie quarterbacking the team.
This year, Myers and Jessie are both back – and so is that hybrid offense the Scotties put together on the fly last season.
"We're going to try to use it to our advantage, and our advantage is our speed," Garmon said. "We want to get the ball to some speed. And we've got a big fullback. That offense just suits our personnel right now."
The Scotties have been a habitual playoff team in Class 3A, and after making a run to the third round last year – with their season ended in a hard-fought 28-20 loss to Christian Academy of Louisville – the team is banking on a load of experienced returnees at skill positions in its bid for a postseason return.
"We've got a lot of good skill kids back," Garmon said. "We lost just a little bit in the skill from last year, but I feel like we've got more than ample replacements. The core of our team is our skill guys returning.
"We've got a couple linemen back from last year, but we've got to find a couple more linemen to fill in and take some spots from guys we had last year. It's probably going to be a mixture of some older kids that are getting their first opportunity to play or some sophomores getting their first opportunity. It's a good thing."
Myers, who returned in time last year to split time at quarterback in the playoff finale, is the nominal starter after passing for 541 yards and two touchdowns last year in seven games. Jessie will also see plenty of time after passing for 461 yards and eight TDs last season.
"From what we saw last year and what we've seen this year, both of them deserve to play," Garmon said. "We look at going in with two quarterbacks who are going to be able to make big contributions to our team, not only on the offensive side – they're both going to have to play some on defense. John Carter's main priority is going to be playing on defense. He's a big asset to our defense. When he needs a break, we've got Easton who can go right in there. We feel good about that position, we've got some good depth."
Taking the load off either Scotties quarterback is that stacked skill position group. Glasgow returns virtually all of its production in the ground game, including leading rushers Hunter Scott (742 yards, 12 TDs), Jay Long (481-6 TDs) and Keiran Stockton (481-5 TDs).
Scott expects the Scotties' offense to thrive this season.
"Last year was our first time ever running it," Scott said. "We only had one week to put it together and we ended up doing pretty good with it."
This year we've got it down and I think it's going to be a really good offense. We do a lot of play-action, a lot of running the ball, a lot of counters, all kinds of stuff."
Leading receiver Andrew Phillips (20 catches for 383 yards and 2 TDs) will be a featured target, along with Glasgow's running backs and fellow wideouts Javon Clark, Rico Crowder and Boone Hatton.
Seniors Luke Chase and Izaiah Cianci are the returning starters on the offensive line, with Bryson Spears, Cam Johnson and Tristan Franklin among the group vying for starting spots.
"Our skill guys are the strength of this team," said Stockton, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior fullback. "The o-line is going to be just as good if not better – a lot of our guys are going to step up this year and we're going to have a really good o-line."
Defensively, the Scotties must replace standout linebacker Mason Bragg but do return leading tackler Jayden Weyrauch at linebacker. Corbin Wells is slated to step into Bragg's old starting spot.
Stockton, also a standout at defensive end, is part of an experienced defensive front that also includes Tristan Franklin, Chase Starr and Clint Maulden.
Glasgow's secondary is loaded with veterans, anchored by Myers, Tony Hammon, Phillips, Scott and Long. Jessie and Crowder should also see time there, Garmon said.
The Scotties are a bit behind in preparation after losing their scrimmage last week when LaRue County was forced to cancel due to COVID-19 issues.
Garmon likes the mix of talent and experience he has on the roster this season.
"It was a good push to the third round with a junior-dominated team," Garmon said of last season. "We look to try and get a little bit further and take another step this year."
GLASGOW 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 – Woodford County
Aug. 27 – at Russellville
Sept. 3 – Monroe County
Sept. 10 – at Allen County-Scottsville
Sept. 17 – Hart County
Sept. 24 – at Greenwood
Oct. 1 – at Adair County
Oct. 15 – Taylor County
Oct. 22 – at Casey County
Oct. 29 – Franklin-Simpson