Greenwood junior Allyson Smith connected for a home run and drove in three runs to lead the visiting Lady Gators to a 9-1 softball win over Barren County on Tuesday.
Lily Travis was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Savannah White and Lillie Osborne collected two hits apiece in the victory.
Also for Greenwood, Lydia Kirby tallied a triple and two RBIs, and Josi Morrison slammed a solo home run.
Allison Bush fired a complete game for the win, allowing an unearned run off five hits while striking out seven batters.
Greenwood (19-9) is back in action Thursday at home against Allen County-Scottsville.
Barren County (19-6) is at Edmonson County on Thursday.
Logan County 7, Franklin-Simpson 3
Logan County's Maddix Mowles was 2-for-3 with a triple and four runs batted in as the visiting Lady Cougars downed District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson 7-3 on Tuesday.
Nora Epley added a home run and two RBIs, Grayce Mefford was 2-for-4 with a triple and a double, and Kaylin Page was 2-for-4 with an RBI in the win.
Also for Logan, Abby Hinton went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to back starting pitcher Shayla Johnson's complete-game effort. Johnson allowed three runs off six hits in seven innings. She struck out four.
Franklin-Simpson's Sherrekia Kitchens tallied a home run and three RBIs, while teammates Allie Utley and Haley Fowler each went 2-for-3 in the loss.
Logan County (14-12 overall, 6-0 District 13) is at Bowling Green on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson (15-15, 4-2) is at South Warren on Thursday.
Russellville 12, Todd County Central 2
Russellville's Amiyah Collier fired a complete game and tallied a home run at the plate as the host Lady Panthers stopped District 13 foe Todd County Central 12-2 in six innings on Tuesday.
Collier went all seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned) off four hits and three walks while fanning seven to earn the win. At the plate, she was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI.
Also for the Lady Panthers, Jaylah Kees went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Jaeda Poindexter was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Addie Mosier tallied a pair of RBIs, Akiah Bell had a double and an RBI, and Madison Cardwell, Chloe Penrod and Madison Penrod chipped in with an RBI apiece.
Russellville (19-9, 3-4) hosts Warren East on Thursday.