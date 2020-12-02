Nathan Smith has been a part of the Edmonson County football team for nearly two decades, but Smith has opted to take a break – stepping down as head coach after five seasons.
“I’ve been here for a long time,” Smith said. “I played football here and I started coaching the year I graduated, so I have been here 17 straight years. It was time to get out. I’ve got a little girl that I don’t get to spend a lot of time with during football season. I just made the decision that it is time to focus on something different for a little while.
“ ... Nothing major. I just needed a change.”
The Wildcats went 24-29 in Smith’s tenure, advancing to the postseason in each of the last four seasons. Edmonson County won the top seed in Class 2A, District 3 each of the last two seasons – advancing to the third round of the Class 2A playoffs last year, losing to eventual state runner-up Mayfield.
Edmonson County finished 4-4 this year, playing its final regular-season game on Oct. 16 and opening the postseason with a win against Clinton County on Nov. 20. The Wildcats' season ended with a loss to Metcalfe County in the second round last week.
“Eight games isn’t a lot, but it is better than it could have been,” Smith said. “I’m very, very thankful for the opportunity that we got to play football this year at all. It would have been terrible to have to break it to a group of seniors that their football season ended before it ever got started. I’m proud of them. This was a very tough season for multiple reasons. The COVID-19 stuff just made it 10 times more difficult.
“We had a five and a half week shutdown in the middle of the season and went out and got a district win in the playoffs. For those kids to stay committed and keep coming to practice, not knowing if they were going to play another game or not, it really says a lot about the kind of kids we have around our program.”
Smith said he leaves knowing the program is in great shape for whomever is chosen as his successor.
“There are a great group of young kids that are still in the program,” Smith said. “They are used to winning. They know to do the right things. They have tasted success and I think that helps out a lot.
“We will return our tailback last year (Matthew Shaw), who was an absolute beast before he got hurt. There is no reason he shouldn’t have a monster season next year. It’s just a great group of kids around the program. There is definitely a lot for the next person to build upon.”
