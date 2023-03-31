Franklin-Simpson freshman Khloie Smith connected for two home runs and drove in eight runs to lead the host Lady Wildcats to a 12-7 softball win over East Robertson (Tenn.) on Thursday.
Smith finished with a grand slam, a three-run homer and drove in one run on a sacrifice fly.
Allie Utley was 4-for-4 with a triple, a double and four runs scored, Kaitlyn Woodall went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs, and Zori Stout scored two runs and drove in one for FS.
Hanna Arthur earned the win in relief, allowing three runs off five hits over 3 1/3 innings. She struck out four batters.
Franklin-Simpson (2-5) hosts Portland (Tenn.) on April 6.
South Warren 10, Russellville 0
South Warren pitcher Kendall Willingham fired a five-inning shutout as the host Spartans topped visiting Russellville 10-0 on Thursday.
Willingham finished the night with eight strikeouts.
South Warren (6-0) was scheduled to face Etowah (Ala.) and Sparkman (Ala.) in the Bob Jones Classic on Friday in Huntsville, Ala.
Russellville (6-2) is slated to host Clinton County in the 4th Region All ‘A’ Classic on Saturday.
Barren County 10, Glasgow 1
Barren County starting pitcher Chloe Witcher struck out 15 batters to lead the host Trojanettes to a 10-1 win over District 15 rival Glasgow on Thursday.
Witcher allowed one run off one hit and two walks to earn the complete-game win.
Riley Reed was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Kaitlyn Elmore was 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs, Abby Elmore went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Mary Schalk was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Mia Long wen 2-for-3 and Katie Murphy tallied a triple and scored two runs in the win.
Barren County (9-0 overall, 2-0 District 15) is set to host Hazard on Saturday.
Jakylie Green hit a solo home run to lead the Lady Scotties.
Glasgow (3-3, 0-2) takes on Todd County Central in the 4th Region All ‘A’ Classic on Saturday at Russellville.
Butler County 5, Trinity (Whitesville) 3
Karrington Hunt went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead homestanding Butler County to a 5-3 win over District 12 foe Trinity (Whitesville) on Thursday.
Parker Willoughby added a double and an RBI and Tinslea Belcher also finished with an RBI for the Lady Bears.
Avery Gleason pitched a complete game for the win, allowing three runs (one earned) off seven hits. She struck out four.
Butler County (4-1, 2-0) is back in action April 6 against visiting Henderson County.
Grayson County 7, Warren Central 0
Visiting Grayson County picked up a 7-0 win over Warren Central on Thursday.
Ning Cing tallied a double, and MacKenzie Ross, Edith Burns and Natalie Naftel each had a single for the Lady Dragons.
Warren Central (4-6) hosts Hart County on April 10.
Logan County 9, ACS 8
Hailey Burgess went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to spark visiting Logan County to a 9-8 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament on Thursday.
McKenzie Robinson was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Nora Epley went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Kinley Holloway was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Sydni Blick was 2-for-4 with a double, and Trinity Case added a double and two RBIs for the Lady Cougars.
Burgess also earned the win in relief with 3 1/3 shutout innings. She allowed four hits while striking out one.
Logan County (4-2) visits Greenwood on Monday.
ACS (5-1) visits Cascade (Tenn.) for a doubleheader on Wednesday.