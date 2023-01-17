FRANKLIN -- Franklin-Simpson freshman Kloie Smith celebrated her birthday in style Tuesday, leading the Lady Cats to a 51-41 win over visiting Greenwood.
Smith finished with 20 points and eight rebounds to help Franklin-Simpson (8-8) rally from a halftime deficit and pull away for the win.
Her performance was an added boost with senior Hadley Turner sidelined after suffering a knee injury during practice on Monday.
“Hadley was out,” Smith said. “I knew I had to step up and have a good game. I knew I had a job to do because she was out. I knew I had to step up and score.”
Smith started strong with 10 points in the first seven minutes, but Greenwood (11-8) was able to counter her output with strong shooting from 3-point range. The Lady Gators had six 3s in the first half, leading by as much as 24-18 before the lead was trimmed to 26-21 at halftime.
Smith got hot again to start the third quarter -- with her bucket in the opening seconds sparking an 11-0 run that gave the Lady Cats a 32-26 advantage.
Greenwood got as close as one on several occasions late in the third, before Franklin-Simpson used an 11-4 spurt that made the score 48-37 with 2:05 left.
Kayla Grant led Greenwood with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Leia Trinh added 15 points.
Franklin-Simpson outrebounded the Lady Gators 42-26, finishing the night with 16 offensive rebounds.
“The same thing happened Friday (against South Warren),” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “We were down four (at half) and South Warren goes on an 8-0 run. They go on a run and we’ve got to get a bucket. I go back to rebounding the basketball. We’re not rebounding right now. If we continue to give up rebounds to these teams night in and night out, we are not going to beat anybody -- especially on the road against a good team like Franklin is.”
Greenwood finished 7-for-25 from 3-point range, but was 1-for-12 in the fourth quarter.
“We thought we gave them too much time on the 3s in the first half,” FS coach Ashley Taylor said. “We went from giving up six 3s in the first half to one in the second half. We talked about, ‘You have to close quick on their shooters.’ Our girls were able to adjust.”
Smith finished 7-for-12 from the field and 6-for-9 from the free-throw line.
“(We knew) tonight would be a night that she really had to step up and she really did that against one of the best post players in our region,” Taylor said. “Grant is very seasoned, a senior. I thought Kloie really held her own on both ends of the floor. She played a heck’uva game.”
Malyea Partinger added 13 points for Franklin, which will play Logan County at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Greenwood plays at Bowling Green at 6 p.m. on Friday.
GHS 15 11 7 8 -- 41
FSHS 14 7 16 14 -- 51
GHS -- Grant 17, Trinh 15, Walker 3, Whittle 3, Overmohle 3.
FS -- Smith 20, Partinger 13, Brown 7, Savage 5, McAlister 4, Johnson 2.
Franklin-Simpson 61, Greenwood 51, boys
The Wildcats used a strong defensive effort in the fourth quarter to finally pull away and earn the win against the visiting Gators.
Franklin-Simpson (9-6) held Greenwood to six points on 2-for-8 shooting in the final quarter.
“We haven’t been locked in the previous two games and it showed,” Franklin-Simpson coach Dee Spencer said. “Those guys shot the ball well in the first half. In the second half, I felt like we did a better job.
“Defense travels and rebounding travels. When we are locked in, we can be pretty good on the defensive end.”
The teams played nearly even for three quarters. The score was tied 18-all after one and the Wildcats held a slim 31-30 advantage at the half.
Greenwood (5-15) briefly led 36-35 early in the third after a 3 from Asher Pettus before Franklin answered with a 13-3 run to build a 48-39 advantage.
The Gators got as close as six points, but couldn’t get any closer.
“Coach takes defense really seriously,” Franklin-Simpson senior DeMarcus Hogan said. “They didn’t score a lot of possessions. That’s good. We just try to do that every game.”
Hogan led Franklin-Simpson with 26 points, including 5-for-7 from 3-point range.
“We’ve been on him about getting to the basket, getting some easy baskets and then moving out to the 3,” Spencer said. “I felt like he did that tonight. He got a couple of easy baskets, a couple of layups, and it opened up his jump shot.”
Jalen Briscoe added 16 points for the Wildcats.
Pettus led Greenwood with 13 points, while Lofton Howard added 11 points.
“I think we went nine straight possessions with no basket,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. “Against good teams that have good senior players that lead them, it’s hard to do (and win). I felt like we had our infamous pitiful two- or three-minute third quarter stretch late in the game in the fourth quarter instead of the third. You just can’t do that.”
Both teams return to action at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, with Greenwood playing at Bowling Green and Franklin-Simpson traveling to Logan County.
GHS 18 12 15 6 -- 51
FSHS 18 13 20 10 -- 61
GHS -- Pettus 13, Howard 11, Simpson 9, Stansbury 9, Davies 4, Huff 3, Hatcher 2.
FS -- Hogan 26, Briscoe 16, Jones 8, Myler 3, G. Dickerson 3, Gamble 3, M. Dickerson 2.