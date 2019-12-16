Trailing Warren Central 48-47 with 10.8 seconds left and preparing to take the ball out of bounds in front of their own bench, Glasgow coach James Willett drew up a play to get a shot for 6-foot-5 senior forward Jaden Franklin.
The Scotties couldn't get it to Franklin, however.
Nik Sorrell inbounded the ball to Robert Kingery – a high pass he had to leap to catch – lepped between two Dragons to put the ball off the glass and in with 4.8 seconds left for what would be the final bucket in a 49-48 victory for the Scotties on Monday.
"I knew my team needed me to get a bucket. They were keying in on me on defense, threw two at me and I just found a way to split it to get a layup," Sorrell said.
With the time remaining, Antonio Barbee inbounded the ball to Dre Boyd following a timeout. Boyd took it the length of the floor and laid up a shot that hit the front of the rim, bounced up and landed in the same spot before falling out to end the game.
"Five seconds is a really, really long time," Willett said. "I thought about going a little full-court zone defense. We hadn't done it all night and I was a little bit worried we might give up something over the top, so we picked them up man-to-man. I was really, really worried because they've got some good athletes and some good players, I was worried they might get the ball to the rim, which they did. We're just fortunate the ball rolled off the rim for us."
It was the story of the night for the Dragons (3-1), who struggled offensively and put up just 20 points in the first half, after knocking down 16 3-pointers and scoring 78 points in a win over Henderson County in the Barren Hoops Classic on Saturday.
Glasgow (3-3) was awarded two technical free throws to start the game because of the Dragons' pregame dunking, and the Scotties got out to a 14-2 lead before Warren Central coach William Unseld called a timeout with 4:07 to play in the frame. The Dragons responded by closing the quarter on an 11-2 run, highlighted by a steal and dunk from Boyd, to cut the deficit to three at 16-13.
The Scotties started the second quarter on a 9-2 run and outscored Warren Central 15-7 in the frame to take a 31-20 lead into halftime. Franklin had eight points in the quarter and finished with 14. Sorrell led Glasgow with 19 points in the game.
"I felt like our transition defense was good and the reason our transition defense was good is because we got good shots at the bucket in the first half, starting with the technical and then capitalizing on that bucket," Willett said.
Tayton Smith's steal and dunk with 2:35 to play in the third got Warren Central within single digits, and the senior's second dunk of the frame capped off a 10-1 run that left the Dragons down four. A free throw from Glasgow's Jackson Poland and a layup from Warren Central's Kamden Lawrence made it a 39-36 lead for the Scotties entering the fourth, where the Dragons quickly jumped in front for their first lead of the game.
Smith, who finished with a team-high 18 points -- 15 of which came in the second half -- started the quarter with a 3-pointer to tie the game and Barbee gave the Dragons a 41-39 lead by putting back his own miss at the 6:50 mark.
Warren Central's biggest lead came when Smith made a 3-pointer to make it 46-43 with 5:52 remaining, but following a timeout, Sorrell got a floater to fall to make it a one-point game. Two free throws from Franklin gave Glasgow a 47-46 lead with 1:42 left, and a putback from Boyd put the Dragons back in front until Sorrell's game-winning shot.
Monday's game marked the end of Warren Central's 15-game winning streak against the Scotties which dated back to Jan. 17, 2006. It's also the second straight win for Glasgow after a three-game skid. The Scotties will travel to Pleasure Ridge Park for the Century Mortgage Derby City Jam for games against DuPont Manual and DeSales on Friday and Saturday.
Warren Central will travel to Franklin-Simpson on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. game.
Glasgow 16 15 8 10 – 49
Warren Central 13 7 16 12 – 48
GHS – Sorrell 19, Franklin 14, Kingery 6, Haney 4, Frasier 4, Bowling 1, Poland 1
WCHS – Smith 18, Barbee 7, Muleka 7, Boyd 6, Lawrence 4, Wright 4, Floyd 2
Glasgow 67, Warren Central 44, girls
Glasgow knocked down four first-half three pointers, including two in a 9-0 run in the second quarter, to pull away in a 67-44 victory at Warren Central on Monday.
"I knew all along we could make some shots, but the thing is we hadn't made them for the first four or five games," Glasgow coach Justin Stinson said. " ... Now we're starting to make some shots and I knew we'd come around."
Nina McMurtrey opened the game with a 3-pointer and the Lady Scotties (4-2) never trailed from there. Glasgow scored the final four points of the first quarter to take a 14-9 lead into the second. Ashanti Gore and Krisheana Johnson traded layups to start the second, before Gore made two free throws to start the 9-0 run. Mia Cassady and Dynasti Page each hit shots from beyond the arc during the stretch, which resulted in a 25-11 Glasgow lead.
The Lady Scotties eventually ended the half up 31-17, led by 10 points and seven rebounds from Gore. She finished with a game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds.
"The biggest key was being tough and rebounding the ball," Gore said.
Warren Central (2-4) outscored Glasgow in the third 16-14, but the Lady Scotties scored 22 in the fourth to the Lady Dragons' 11 and kept the lead at double-digits for the entire second half. Kayla Bradley had 13 second-half points and Anzley Adwell had eight for Glasgow. Bradley finished the game with 17 and Adwell with 10.
"We had 17 assists and I thought we shared the ball really well," Stinson said. "I thought there were times we got a little bit too trigger happy in the first half and played outside-in. We really want to play inside-out and play through Ashanti. I thought we did a better job of that in the second half offensively."
Glasgow will travel to Russell County for the Bankers Hardwood Classic after Christmas.
La Auhnni Lewis led Warren Central with 15 points and Kyleigh Ray had 10. The Lady Dragons will face Grayson County at Russellville in the Russellville's Food Bank Classic on Thursday.
Glasgow 14 17 14 22 – 67
Warren Central 9 8 16 11 – 44
GHS – Gore 24, Bradley 17, Adwell 10, McMurtrey 8, Page 5, Cassady 3.
WCHS – Lewis 15, Ray 10, Johnson 7, Leach 7, Robinson 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.