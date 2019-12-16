Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... RUSSELL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... SIMPSON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... SOUTHERN HART COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... ADAIR COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... SOUTHEASTERN EDMONSON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... CLINTON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... SOUTHERN GREEN COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... MONROE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... ALLEN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... CENTRAL WARREN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... CUMBERLAND COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... BARREN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... METCALFE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... * UNTIL 300 AM CST. * AT 1123 PM CST, NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FLOOD PRODUCTS INDICATE SEVERAL AREA RIVERS AND CREEKS ARE SWOLLEN FROM EARLIER RAINS. ADDITIONAL RAIN SHOWERS COULD BRIEFLY EXACERBATE THESE ISSUES. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... BOWLING GREEN, GLASGOW, COLUMBIA, SCOTTSVILLE, TOMPKINSVILLE, ALBANY, JAMESTOWN, MUNFORDVILLE, EDMONTON AND BURKESVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&