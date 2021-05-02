Host Warren East won the girls' competition in Saturday's City-County Invitational track and field meet, while South Warren took home the boys' title.
Warren East's girls tallied 109 points to edge runner-up Greenwood (106), South Warren (91), Warren Central (38) and Bowling Green (20).
The Spartans won the boys' competition with 121 points, followed by Greenwood (107), Warren East (58), Bowling Green (57) and Warren Central (25).
The Lady Raiders had a pair of two-time individual winners, as Amiyah Carter won both the 100-meter dash (13.12 seconds) and long jump (15 feet, 3.50 inches) and Tayanah Woods swept the 100 hurdles (17.81) and 300 hurdles (53.39). Other individual winners for East were Caroline Forrester in the shot put (30-07.50) and Laila Sells in the discus (84-04).
Warren East's Cheyenne Stark, Jillian Harrell, Natajia Alexander and Carter teamed up to win the 400-meter relay (53.05).
Greenwood tallied individual wins from Amaya Salvador in the 400 (1:03.01) and Jessica Peterson in the pole vault (6-06), and the Lady Gators' Callie Strode, Macy Daniels, Erin Heltsley and Salvador combined to take first place in the 1,600 relay (4:29.01).
South Warren's Megan Kitchens won both the 800 (2:26.91) and 1,600 (5:34.94), and Taylor Brown was first in the 3,200 (12:35.26).
The Spartans' Madeline Irvin, Lilly Degehart, Kate Chiddister and Karson Deaton won the 800 relay (1:51.84), while Kitchens and Brown teamed with Ryleigh Johnson and Anslee Crosby to take first in the 3,200 relay.
Warren Central's girls tallied three individual wins – Ariana Simmons in the 200 (27.98), Jaida Tooley in the high jump (5-02) and Mia Cardillo in the triple jump (32-11.00).
In the boys' meet, South Warren picked up individual wins from Christian Conyer in the 200 (22.80), Kellen Patterson in the 3,200 (10:33.87), Charlie Hendrix in the 110 hurdles (18.17) and Avrin Bell in the long jump (20-06.00).
The Spartans also won three relays. Vance Ruiz, Donovan Locklyn, Patterson and Conyer combined to win the 400 relay (45.85). Brandon Irvin, Chase Duggins, Braden Armstrong and Ruiz teamed up for first in the 1,600 relay (3:55.15). Ethan Luis, Bryce McAlister, Irvin and Noah Graham combined to win the 3,200 relay (8:44.67).
Greenwood's Sebastian Conwell dominated the throws, winning the shot put (43-09.25) and discus (122-02). The Gators also got wins from Cole Jackson in the 800 (2:00.81), Cates Duncan in the 1,600 (4:35.82) and Drew Smothers in the 300 hurdles (47.07).
Host Warren East got wins from Trent Arterburn in the pole vault (7-06) and Isaiah Ghee in the triple jump (39-02.25), while the Raiders' Ghee, Connor Doyle, Isaiah Andrews and Kavon Faison combined to win the 800 relay (1:38.30).
Bowling Green tallied wins from Thomas Tinius in the 400 (53.94) and Jaden Shannon in the high jump (6-00).
For Warren Central, Deanglo Patterson posted a win in the 100 (11.53).