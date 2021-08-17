South Warren's girls' golf team held a one-stroke lead in team competition after Monday's first round of the VanMeter Cup at Bowling Green Country Club.
The Spartans' Ainslee Cruce fired a 39 and teammate Sydney McClanahan tallied a 40 to finish 1-2 in the individual standings, sparking South Warren to a combined 187. Bowling Green was one shot off at 188. Greenwood was two shots back with 189.
In the boys' competition, Bowling Green built a 21-stroke lead with a combined 151. Greenwood was second with 172, followed by South Warren with 180.
The Purples' Charle Reber grabbed a two-stroke lead with a 35 after Monday's opening round, with teammate Reed Richey in second with a 37. The final round of the VanMeter Cup is Aug. 30 at Indian Hills Country Club.
VanMeter Cup individual scoring
Girls
South Warren: Ainslee Cruce 39, Sydney McClanahan 40, Elsie Espnola 54, Stella Forney 54, Jenna Reneau 60
Bowling Green: Macy Meisel 44, Jenna Harston 45, Lilly Malloy 49, Hallie Jo Simpson 50, Emma Kate Jolly 56
Greenwood: Emma Harmon 42, Langley Hunt 46, Kami Jo Vonnahme 47, Emma Ahmed 54, Mia Usinger 60
Boys
Bowling Green: Charlie Reber 35, Reed Richey 37, Ben Davenport 38, Zach Buchanan 41, Landon Meisel 41, Graham Hightower 42
Greenwood: Layton Richey 38, Jake Russell 41, Ryan Loiars 43, Will Isaac 50, Jax Matukas 56, Keegan Unick 62
South Warren: Clayton Daniels 43, Logan Ballard 44, Ethan Hill 46, Miles Deaton 47, Preston Bee 50, Brett Hazelip 62
Warren East: Dalton Hogan 42
Warren Central: Izayiah Villafuerte 56.