The South Warren and Bowling Green girls' golf teams both advanced from the opening round of the KHSAA state tournament Tuesday in Owensboro.
Both teams move on to the state finals, which begins Oct. 8 at Bowling Green Country Club.
South Warren finished second with a team score of 355. Bowling Green was third with a team score of 367. Marshall County won the team title with a score of 318.
South Warren was led by Sydney McClanahan and Ainslee Cruce, who tied for sixth with 7-over par 79s. Elsie Espinola carded a 96, while Stella Forney finished with a 101 for South Warren.
Hallie Jo Simpson led Bowling Green with an 89. Jenna Harston shot an 89, Macy Meisel carded a 92 and Caroline Childers finished with a 97.
Logan County's Abby Grace Forbes and Franklin-Simpson's Conleigh Wilson advanced as individual qualifiers.
Forbes finished tied for eighth with an 8-over 80. Wilson finished her day tied for 20th with a 14-over 86.
Marshall County's Trinity Beth was the individual champion, finishing with an even-par 72. Lyon County's Cathryn Brown finished in second, one shot back.
This is the first year of the new state tournament format implemented by the KHSAA. The new format will feature teams from Region 1 through Region 4, with the top three teams and top 15 players not on the top three teams advancing to next week’s final round at Bowling Green Country Club on Oct. 7.
The final round will be a two-day event with a cut line after the opening round.