The South Warren boys’ soccer team bounced back from its first loss of the season with an 11-0 win over Monroe County in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament on Saturday at Greenwood High School.
South Warren (11-1-1) made the most of its 20 shots on goal to breeze past the Falcons in a game that ended after one half due to the KHSAA-mandated mercy rule.
Spartans coach Tom Alexander said he liked his team’s focus after losing 1-0 to Warren Central in Wednesday’s District 14 championship game.
“We talked about when you get to the region tournament you have to win or the season is over,” Alexander said. “While we want another shot at Central to get that first loss out of the way, we know we have to win two games before we even get there. It’s not an option to look ahead. We have to win two games first.”
South Warren wasted no time, with Anthony Cano scoring in the first minute.
Eldin Velic scored the next two goals – one in the fourth minute and another five minutes later – with Ajlin Alemic and Alen Smaljovic both scoring in the 13th minute to stretch the lead to 5-0.
Alex Ortiz’s header off a corner kick in the 14th minute made the score 6-0, with Kiram Mujic adding a goal five minutes later.
“We tried to focus on moving the ball around,” Velic said. “We came out fast today, so it was really good.”
Velic completed the hat trick with a goal in the 28th minute, with the lead growing to 9-0 after an own goal three minutes later. Smaljovic picked up his second goal in the 32nd minute, with John Wilkerson capping the scoring three minutes later.
“Hat's off to Monroe County,” Alexander said. “They could have played that game completely differently and they didn’t. They played it straight up and we really appreciate that. I think we came out and did exactly what we needed to do. We talked about moving the ball quickly and that was how we were going to create chances.”
South Warren will now advance to face Barren County, a 1-0 winner over Franklin-Simpson on Saturday, in Monday’s semifinal at 6 p.m. at Greenwood High School.
Warren Central 10, Russellville 0
The Dragons cruised in the region opener, beating the Panthers in 56 minutes.
EhKaLu Moo, Leonce Ndikumana and Nae Reh had two goals each, while Ahmed Delic, Haung Ha, Edlin Delic and Daniel Nkurunziza all had one goal for Warren Central (8-3-1).
The Dragons will play in Tuesday's semifinals at 6 p.m. at Greenwood High School.
