The South Warren boy’s lacrosse team dropped a 16-6 decision to host Lexington Catholic in the state semifinals on Thursday night.
In their previous meeting this season, Lexington Catholic defeated the Spartans 14-4.
“A lot of things were working against us leading into our first game,” South Warren coach Nick Peters said. “We knew if we played our best game we had a chance to win.”
The Spartans opened scoring in the first quarter with a goal from senior Evan Lewis in the first minute. The Knights rallied with three quick goals and the Spartans found themselves in an early hole. The scoring continued for the Knights and at the end of the first quarter the score was 6-1.
The Spartans had several scoring opportunities in the second quarter and added two more goals, but trailed at halftime 9-3. A knee injury to sophomore William Trussel took the faceoff specialist and midfielder out of the game early.
“The boys fought until the end. I’m proud of each and every one of them for what they have accomplished this season,” Peters said. “I’m excited about what we have built at South and look forward to the future of this program.”
Senior Tom Jones and Lewis led the Spartans in scoring with two goals each. Sophomore Luke Brandt and senior Clint Jones each added one goal. Spartans senior goalkeeper Daniel Diaz had 25 saves.
In their fourth year as a program, Peters and his players have built a regional powerhouse.
The Spartans' season was canceled last year due to Covid-19, but they made it back to the state semifinals for the second time as a program.
Lexington Catholic will play Henry Clay in the Boys' KLA Lacrosse State Championship on Saturday in Lexington.