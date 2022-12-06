South Warren's Brandon Rowe (0) looks to pass the ball around Franklin-Simpson's Sam Mylor (3) in the Spartans’ 54-42 win over the Wildcats at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren's Andrew Goley (1) shoots a layup as Franklin-Simpson's Sam Mylor (3) reaches to block in the Spartans’ 54-42 win over the Wildcats at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Franklin-Simpson's Jalen Briscoe (11) shoots a layup over South Warren's Andrew Linhardt (23) in the Spartans’ 54-42 win over the Wildcats at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren's Andrew Goley (1) moves past Franklin-Simpson's Jalen Briscoe (11) to shoot a layup in the Spartans’ 54-42 win over the Wildcats at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Franklin-Simpson's Sam Mylor (3) moves past South Warren's Brayden Parrish (33) to shoot a layup in the Spartans’ 54-42 win over the Wildcats at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren's Brandon Rowe (0) looks to pass the ball around Franklin-Simpson's Sam Mylor (3) in the Spartans’ 54-42 win over the Wildcats at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren's Andrew Goley (1) shoots a layup as Franklin-Simpson's Sam Mylor (3) reaches to block in the Spartans’ 54-42 win over the Wildcats at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Franklin-Simpson's Jalen Briscoe (11) shoots a layup over South Warren's Andrew Linhardt (23) in the Spartans’ 54-42 win over the Wildcats at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren's Andrew Goley (1) moves past Franklin-Simpson's Jalen Briscoe (11) to shoot a layup in the Spartans’ 54-42 win over the Wildcats at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Franklin-Simpson's Sam Mylor (3) moves past South Warren's Brayden Parrish (33) to shoot a layup in the Spartans’ 54-42 win over the Wildcats at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Confidence continues to grow for the South Warren boys’ basketball team, which made it three wins in four days against Region 4 opponents with a 54-42 victory over Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday at South Warren High School.
South Warren used a strong defensive effort and a big offensive night from Brandon Rowe to earn the win and improve to 4-1 under first-year coach Carlos Quarles. All four wins have been against region foes.
“We’ve put in a whole new system to play in and they have bought in,” Quarles said. “They are playing their tails off. All kudos go to the players. They have embraced this year. They play for each other and it is fun to watch.”
South Warren got off to a quick start, scoring the first eight points before Franklin-Simpson was able to right the ship. The Wildcats slowly chipped away, cutting the deficit to 13-10 after one quarter, then used back-to-back 3-pointers by O.J. Gamble and Sam Mylor to take their first lead of the night early in the second period.
The Spartans had the final surge of the first half -- six straight in the final two minutes to regain a 25-22 advantage. South Warren never trailed in the second half. Rowe pushed the margin to 43-34 at the horn at the end of three and a 7-0 run midway through the fourth gave South Warren its largest lead of the night at 52-38.
“We try to use our depth,” Quarles said. “We try to wear people down a little bit. They have two really high-caliber players. We wanted to wear them down and make them work for everything. We wanted to use our depth against their depth and tonight we were fortunate.”
Rowe finished the night with 27 points -- including 10-for-14 from the field. Justin Posey added nine points for the Spartans, who shot 50% from the field.
“We are often overlooked,” Rowe said. “We’ve got great players all around. It was a great team win.”
Franklin-Simpson (2-1) shot 35.6% from the field - including 4-for-15 from 3-point range.
DeMarcus Hogan led the Wildcats with 14 points, while Jalen Briscoe added 12 points and seven rebounds.
“It was a tough night shooting,” Franklin-Simpson coach Dee Spencer said. “There will be nights like that. You have to give them credit. Those guys competed. They were really physical. We have to do a better job of finishing through contact around the basket.”
South Warren will host West Creek (Tenn.) in the Sparty Classic at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Franklin-Simpson plays at Allen County-Scottsville at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
FSHS 10 12 12 8 -- 42
SWHS 13 12 18 11 -- 54
FS -- Hogan 14, Briscoe 12, Gamble 6, Jones 5, Myler 3, G. Dickerson 2.