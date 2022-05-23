If South Warren senior Meghan Martin needed any motivation during Monday’s doubles’ match with Hannah Evans in the semifinals of the Region 4 Tournament at South Warren High School, all she had to do was look at her shoe.
Martin had two messages written on the shoe -- “Lex is next,” a reference to getting back to Lexington for the state tournament and “Two-peat” -- a reference to trying to repeat as doubles champions.
With a spot in Lexington already clinched, Martin and Evans moved closer to the second goal -- surviving a 6-4, 6-4 battle against Greenwood’s Avery Overmohle and Greer Glosick.
“We are so excited,” Martin said. “This was our hardest match I think we’ve ever played. They are really great players, so I congratulate them as well.”
Martin and Evans won the first set and led 3-0 in set two before Overmohle and Glosick won four straight to take a 4-3 advantage. Martin and Evans were able to regroup and win the last three to clinch a spot in Tuesday’s finals.
“I think we came in super energized,” Evans said. “In some of our other matches earlier this season we came in with not a ton of energy and that’s when we lose. I think coming in with a lot of energy was a key factor.”
Martin and Evans will face Bowling Green’s Elizabeth Maglinger and Macy Meisel, a 7-5, 6-7 (7-2), 1-0 (10-5) over South Warren’s Morgan Robertson and Sol-Francesca Poole.
“It means a lot because last year this is the exact match we lost,” Meisel said. “We didn’t make it to the finals, so this is our biggest accomplishment yet.”
Maglinger said last year’s disappointment was motivation to finish it off after Robertson and Poole rallied to tie the match by winning the second set.
“I think we knew at that moment that if we didn’t do it now it was never going to happen," Maglinger said. “It was now or never.”
In the boy’s doubles, Greenwood’s Gary Zheng and Seth Thomas beat Glasgow’s Hewett and Creighton Lessenberry 6-2, 6-3 to earn a return trip to the finals.
“It will be good to try to get our first region title before (Seth) goes away,” Zheng said.
Thomas said the duo is extra motivated after losing to teammates in the region finals last year.
“It’s been a personal goal all year long,” Thomas said. “We really deserve this.”
Zheng and Thomas will face South Warren’s Antonio Noble and Jake Taylor, who beat BG’s Owen Hunley and Andrew Law 6-7 (10-8), 7-5, 1-0 (10-8) on Monday. Noble and Taylor are the first South Warren boys’ duo to advance to a region final.
Taylor was very emotional following the win, saying this was for his great grandparents, his grandfather and longtime friend Danny Davis who all passed away in the last few years.
“It means a lot,” Taylor said. “I did it for them. I know they are looking down right now. It means everything.”
Noble said he really wanted to do his part to help Taylor reach the finals after Taylor and his partner Caden Stephanski fell to Zheng and Thomas in the semifinals last year.
“I was doing this for him,” Noble said. “It’s his senior year. I had to do it. I had to step up. He’s just been the greatest partner ever. This means a lot to him and I wanted to give him that.”
In singles action, Greenwood’s Arden Dethridge will get a chance to defend her title after beating Logan County’s Giula Sperandio 6-0, 6-0 on Monday. Dethridge will face South Warren’s Ainsley Stobaugh, who advanced after Bowling Green’s Campbell Richey withdrew due to an injury.
“It feels pretty nice,” Dethridge said. “I’m just excited to play tomorrow and see what happens. I played (Ainsley) earlier in the season and I won, so I am kinda hoping for the same outcome.”
Greenwood’s Dylan Dethridge advanced to the boys’ final after a 6-0, 6-0 win over Bowling Green’s Curtis Lin. He will face Russell County’s Lucas McFall, who beat Bowling Green’s Houston St. John 6-3, 6-0.
“It’s my first time playing singles, it feels good to be in this position to win a region title,” Dethridge said.