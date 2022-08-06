The past two seasons the South Warren boys’ soccer team has emerged as the region champion playing in one of the state’s most consistently balanced districts.
Now the Spartans have their sights set on a three-peat in a new-look district that will be just as tough as previous seasons. South Warren, Bowling Green, Greenwood and Warren Central now make up the four-team District 14, while Warren East moves to District 15.
“We talk about this every year, we always have three goals,” South Warren coach Tom Alexander said. “Our first goal is to get out of district. The second goal is to win the region. The third goal is to make a run at state.
“I think these boys are up to the challenge. We talked last year about the challenge of repeating in the region. It’s not easy to do, especially with our district. I am really excited to see them get at this challenge of winning three in a row.”
South Warren returns plenty of players including leading goal scorer Leo Kogetsu and keeper Aiden Peerce.
Senior defender David Brown gives the Spartans more experience on the back line.
Warren Central loses its keeper and top two goal scorers, but brings back plenty of talent from a program that has finished runner-up to the Spartans in the region the last two seasons.
Daniel Nkurunziza and Kenasi Mpenda have impressed during preseason, according to coach AJ Ray. Edgar Estrada is back after missing most of the season with a broken foot, while Innocent Tuyisenge and Fitali Lubala will anchor the midfield.
Senior Javier Duncan and freshman Almian Sakanovic will compete at keeper.
The Dragons will be tested right out of the gate with the first three games on the schedule against district opponents.
“I feel like now is as good of a time as any to get it out of the way,” Ray said. “Quite frankly, all four teams could win our region. It’s kind of been like that every year, so no matter what we will have a hard game the first round of district.
“I feel like the seeding may not make much of a difference, but getting those first three out of the way is a good test to set us up for the rest of the season.”
Warren Central opens against Bowling Green, which graduated 12 seniors last year in Craig Widener’s return to the sidelines.
The Purples have 16 seniors on this year’s roster, but Widener said there is still limited experience.
“When you look at the roster, we are really only returning seven or eight kids that really played significant minutes last year,” Widener said. “Even though we are an older team, we are still trying to figure out how to jell together and put everybody in the right places.
“We are excited about the season. I think we are one of – if not the toughest – district in the state. I don’t think there is any doubt in my mind that any of the four teams could win the district and go on to win region.”
Among the returnees, senior Yaredi Yaredi is back after missing last year with an ACL injury, while Widner says he expects a lot out of senior midfielder Shukurani Makiwa.
Senior Khai Piang on the back line is one of the returning starters, with senior defenders Kadon Ballard and David Yusk also expected to have big roles this season.
Greenwood will have plenty of upperclassmen with eight seniors and 14 juniors. Junior Andy Alfara was Greenwood’s leading goal scorer last season, while senior keeper Jack Martens saw significant time in goal.
Greenwood will be tested out of the gate with four of the first five games against district opponents and a Daviess County team that advanced to the state semifinals last year.
“It’s going to be a challenging first few weeks, but I am looking forward to competing against the teams that we need to beat to make it to the region,” Gators coach Luis Llontop said.
Warren East moves to District 15 joining Barren County, Allen County-Scottsville and Glasgow. The Raiders’ roster features five seniors, but will have to replace the top two goal scorers from last season. Junior keeper Stevan Rodriguez brings experience in the net for Warren East.