LEXINGTON -- The South Warren softball team was unable to mount another comeback, falling to Ballard 11-0 in the KHSAA state tournament semifinals Saturday at John Cropp Stadium.
South Warren (38-3) won three postseason games when trailing in the sixth inning, including a walk-off win over Henderson County in Friday’s quarterfinals, but was unable to overcome an early barrage from unbeaten Ballard.
“They are undefeated for a reason,” South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. “We had a really bad first inning and we just couldn’t put anything together after that. We’re tired. We had an awesome win (against Henderson County) -- a great comeback win. It was just time. You are always going to have a winner and a loser. We just couldn’t pull it out tonight.”
Ballard (37-0) came roaring out of the gates with six first-inning runs -- four with two outs. Macy McCoy’s two-run single started the scoring three batters into the game, with Lillian Koch adding a two-run single and Rylee Carter delivering an RBI single.
South Warren’s offense was unable to get going against Ballard starter Brooke Gray. McLaine Hudson was stranded at third base after a leadoff walk in the first. Caroline Pitcock got the Spartans' first hit in the fourth, with an Avery Skaggs single in the fifth the only other South Warren baserunner in the first five innings.
Gray went the distance, scattering six hits while striking out 12.
“She did a great job keeping the ball away,” Reynolds said. “We told the hitters before that you have to be disciplined, but you can only do so much. It’s in their hands once they step in the batter’s box. Kudos to Ballard. They are a great team.”
Ballard was able to add on with two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.
South Warren left two in scoring position in the sixth and the bases loaded in the seventh. The Spartans stranded eight runners.
“They are a really tough team,” South Warren senior catcher Carrie Enlow said. “I give them credit, they hit the ball hard. We struggled a little bit, but tried to give it our all.
“... We were definitely tired, but we gave it a fight -- the last that we’ve got. Ballard is a tough team. I give them credit. They have been doing this all season. We wish them the best.”
Enlow and Elly Bennett were named to the all-tournament team.
Despite the loss, South Warren had plenty to celebrate in 2022. The Spartans finished with the most wins in program history -- winning 30 straight before Saturday’s loss to Ballard. South Warren also claimed its first region title since 2017, breaking through after three straight losses in the region championship game.
“Once the day is over and you move on to tomorrow you start to think about all the successes you had,” Reynolds said. “We talked about it in our huddle. To finish up a season 38-3 and to be on a 30-game winning streak, it is phenomenal. We told the girls that we didn’t have any major dominating players. We had a dominating team. I’m really proud of the girls and the fight they put in this year.”
Enlow is one of four seniors -- along with Pitcock, Bennett and Selynna Metcalfe -- whose careers at South Warren came to an endvSaturday.
“Our four seniors did a fabulous job,” Reynolds said. “They had fabulous careers at South Warren. We are very proud of them and just wish them the best as they move on in their next adventures.”
Enlow said despite the loss it was a great season and she’s excited to see what the returning players can do next year and beyond.
“I’m definitely proud of our team,” Enlow said. “To bring these younger players into this environment, I think means a lot. As seniors that was what our goal was -- to make it as far as we can. That’s what we did. We are hoping that gives them motivation to keep going.”
BHS 600 002 3 -- 11 13 0
SWHS 000 000 0 -- 0 6 1
WP: Gray LP: Norwood