So far this season, Eric Holeman has noticed a satisfying lack of holes in his lineup.
The South Warren girls’ golf coach can reliably count on solid production from the top of his group, headlined by Western Kentucky commit Faith Martin and fellow senior McKenna Stahl. But the rest of the Spartans have consistently posted good numbers this season, and Monday’s opening round of the VanMeter Cup was no exception.
Martin fired an opening-round 2-under par 34 to take the overall lead in the two-day tournament, while Stahl chipped in with a 39 for fourth overall.
South Warren’s Sydney McClanahan was even sharper, with a first-round 38 for third place, while Callie Spires and Ainslee Cruce each posted 42s for South Warren and Abbie Cline came in with a 45.
It all added up to a dominating 29-stroke lead after Monday’s opening round at Bowling Green Country Club, with Tuesday’s final round set for a 4 p.m. tee time at Indian Hills Country Club.
“Faith’s leading the charge, McKenna’s right behind her and I’ve got a cluster of three, four, five girls that are probably within a couple, three strokes of each other average,” Holeman said. “So yeah, I’ve got plenty of choices if somebody can’t go.”
Greenwood’s Emma Harmon fired an even-par 36 to hold second place after Round 1, while Bowling Green’s girls’ tallied a combined 182 for second place.
In the boys’ tournament, Greenwood took a big step toward potentially ending Bowling Green’s three-year run as the VanMeter Cup champions. The tournament, an unofficial District 14 championship, brings together Bowling Green and all the Warren County schools in one exclusive tournament.
Three players – Greenwood’s Jacob Lang and Nathan Oliver, plus Bowling Green’s Charlie Reber – shared the lead after Monday’s first round by shooting even-par 36s.
The Gators held the team advantage with a combined 150, six shots ahead of the second-place Purples.
“We’ve known all year that we have the potential to be a really solid team,” Oliver said. “We’ve just got to put the parts together. We knew we had the players, we just needed to all come together and play on the same days. We’ve been fortunate. I believe we’ve had three wins so far this year.”
Joining Lang and Oliver for Greenwood were Michael Lang (38), Mason Williams (40), Sunny Pal (40) and Jaxon Moss (43).
For Bowling Green, Reber was joined by Reed Richey (40), Ben Davenport (42), Zach Buchanan (43) and Reed Hensley (45).
“I don’t want to say that’s it’s probably like the most important tournament that they play in because I think the region tournament takes that,” Bowling Green coach Adam Whitt said. “But they’ve put a lot of pride into it over the years. I think they all would tell you it’s one of their favorite events that they do every year. There’s a lot of bragging rights that goes along with this.”
South Warren fired a combined 162, with scoring from Chase Hodges (37), Brennen Smith (38), Clayton Daniels (43) and Gavin Ballard (44). Miles Deaton (47) and Logan Ballard (51) also played for the Spartans.
Warren East tallied a 180 on Day 1, with scoring from Dalton Hogan (38), Sam Wheeler (40), Tanner Flora (51) and Caleb Forshee (51). Gabe Marr (52) and Levi Smith (63) also played for the Raiders.
Warren Central opened its season with three players, not enough for a team score – Jaiden Lawrence (65), Izayiah Villafuerte (66) and Dakota Pedigo (68).
In the girls’ tournament, Bowling Green got scoring from Raegan Richardson (44), Maggie Goodnight (44), Macy Meisel (46) and Hallie Jo Simpson (48). Lilly Malloy (50) and Caroline Childers (57) also played for the Lady Purples.
Greenwood’s girls were third with a combined 193 after Round 1. Joining Harmon for the Lady Gators were Langley Hunt (49), Haley Gordon (51), Mia Usinger (57), Savannah Brooks (57) and Ella Usinger (57).
Warren East’s girls tallied a 234, with Briley Choate (52), Emma Meeks (55), Maddie Green (58), Sophia Penrose (69) and Adrianna Rigsby (73) playing for the Lady Raiders.{&end}
