The South Warren girls’ team and the Greenwood boys’ team both finished fourth at the Class 3A state cross country meet at Bourbon County Park in Paris on Saturday.
South Warren finished the meet with 210 points. Assumption won the team title, finishing with 103 points. DuPont Manual (119 points) was second, with Oldham County (125 points) third.
Sophomore Abby Overbay led the way for South Warren with a ninth place finish. Overbay finished in a time of 19:47.51, the only Spartans runner to finish in the top 20.
Barren County’s Gracie Reed finished 12th with a time of 19:58.18.
Madison Central’s Ciara O’Shea was the Class 3A individual champion, winning in a time of 18:25.42. Oldham County’s Tula Fawbush (19:23.91) was second with Sacred Heart’s Josie Gilvin (19:33.87) third.
On the boys’ side, Greenwood finished with 234 points. Jacob Johnston led the way for the Gators with a 15th place finish in a time of 17:21.57.
Connor was the team champion with 40 points. St. Xavier (106 points) was second with Louisville Trinity (177 points) third.
St. X’s Sami Hattab was the individual champion, finishing with a time of 16:32.29. Apollo’s Thomas Ashby (16:36.04) was second with Oldham County’s Canon Weaver (16:43.09) third.
The Class 2A meet was held Friday and the Class A meet on Saturday. No local runner finished in the top 20 and no local team finished in the top 10 in either meet.