South Warren's girls and Greenwood's boys claimed top honors in the Warren County/Bowling Green All-Comers II track and field meet Saturday at Greenwood.
The Spartans won the girls' meet with 78 points, topping Greenwood (68), Warren East (66) and Bowling Green (39).
The Gators took first in the boys' meet with 94 points, followed by South Warren (55), Bowling Green (55) and Warren East (50).
South Warren's Lilly Degehart scored individual first-place finishes in the 400-meter run (1 minute, 6.03 seconds) and tied for first in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches). Teammate Taylor Brown won both the 1,600 (5:47.94) and 3,200 (12:22.77).
The Spartans' quartet of Andrea Lenoir, Haruka Muto, Breanna Hunter and Kate Chiddister won the 800-meter relay (1:55.09).
Host Greenwood got individual wins from Erin Heltsley in the 800 (2:33.85) and Chloe Packard in the 300 hurdles (51.50).
The Lady Gators also won three relays. Megan Une, Nicole Milam, Hannah Wiles and Myra Jones won the 400 relay (53.86). Kennedy Davis, Heltsley, Amaya Salvador and Callie Strode took first in the 1,600 relay (4:29.57). Alexi Lancette teamed with Salvador, Davis and Heltsley to win the 3,200 relay (10:22.20).
Third place Warren East got a pair of firsts from Jillian Harrell in the 100 hurdles (18.96) and the triple jump (31-03.00). The Lady Raiders' Natalie Harrell tied for first in the high jump (4-08), and Warren East got three other individual wins – Amiyah Carter in the long jump (13-11.00), Kaylee Miller in the shot put (29-01.85) and Laila Sells in the discus (75-00).
Bowling Green's Z'Nyah Owens was a two-time winner, taking first in the 100 (13.55) and 200 (27.92).
In the boys' meet, Greenwood's David Odom won both the 100 (11.97) and 200 (24.17), while teammate Cole Jackson tallied firsts in the 800 (2:00.06) and 1,600 (4:24.97). Joel Muamba added a win in the triple jump (43-05.00) for Greenwood, which also won two relays.
The Gators' Ira Matheos, Cole Dinning, Ben Patterson and Andrew Hatcher combined for first in the 400 relay (45.87), while Jamari Haskins, Mason Clark, Drew Smothers and Luke Rios took first in the 1,600 relay (3:49.19).
Elvin FoFanah won two events – the 300 hurdles (42.14) and the long jump (19-00.75) – to help Bowling Green tie for second with South Warren in the boys' competition.
The Purples also got individual wins from Thomas Tinius in the 400 (54.12) and Terrion Thompson in the shot put (40-09.00). FoFanah joined teammates Jaden Shannon, Terry Alexander and Javy Bunton to win the 800 relay (1:36.52).
South Warren got individual wins from Noah Namvong in the 110 hurdles (18.71), Nathan Neal in the high jump (5-10.00) and Trey Wallace in the discus (99-02). The Spartans' Brandon Irvin, Patrick Stiltner, Hunter Clemons and Bryce McAlister teamed to take first in the 3,200 relay (9:01.37).
Will Lovell posted the only first-place finish for Warren East's boys, winning the 3,200 (10:27.01).
