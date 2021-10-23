The South Warren girls and Greenwood boys claimed team championships in the Class 3A, Region 2 cross country meet Saturday at the Hardin County Fairgrounds in Elizabethtown.
South Warren finished with 39 points to edge Greenwood by five points in the girls' team standings.
The Spartans were led by Abby Overbay, who claimed the individual title in a time of 19:03.75 – one of five South Warren runners to finish in the top 15. Megan Kitchens (19:46.94) finished sixth overall, while Ryleigh Johnson (20:11.66) finished 10th. Taylor Brown (20:30.65) was 12th, with Hayley Best (20:51.12) 14th.
Kaydee Wooldridge led Greenwood with a fifth-place finish in a time of 19:37.02. Kylee Sutton (20:02.94) was eighth, Charlotte Johnson (20:04.26) was ninth and Lily Clark (20:18.68) finished 11th for the Lady Gators.
Central Hardin finished third in the team standings, with Barren County fourth. The Trojanettes were led by Gracie Reed, who finished third in a time of 19:19.88 and Chesney McPherson, who finished fourth in a time of 19:25.44.
South Warren, Greenwood and Barren County all advance to the state cross country meet scheduled for 2 p.m. CDT on Oct. 30 at the Bourbon Cross Country Course in Paris.
Greenwood won the boys' meet with 53 points – 10 better than runner-up Meade County. South Warren was third with 80 points.
Jacob Johnston led the way for Greenwood, finishing second in a time of 16:36.46. Cates Duncan (16:59.37) was sixth for Greenwood, with Thorin Byrd (17:01.91) eighth and Sam Sanders (17:11. 61) 13th.
Hunter Clemons finished seventh in a time of 17:01.30 to lead the Spartans. Ethan Luis (17:10.50) was 12th.
North Hardin's Gabe Russell was the individual winner with a time of 16:22.25.
Greenwood and South Warren advance to the state cross country meet on Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. at the Bourbon Cross County Course in Paris.
Bowling Green's Michael House and Owen Renfrow, and Barren County's Brody Miller also advance as individual qualifiers.
In Friday's Class 2A meet Warren East, Butler County and Allen County-Scottsville all earned spots in the state cross country meet Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. CDT at the Bourbon Cross County Course in Paris.
Warren East finished fourth in the team standings, with Trevor Hudnall leading the way with a 10th-place finish in a time of 18:04.41. Butler County finished fifth in the team standings, with Parker Smith leading the way with a sixth-place finish in a time of 17:22.43. Allen County-Scottsville finished sixth. James Stranger led the way for ACS with a seventh-place finish in a time of 17:42.03.
Thomas Nelson was the team champion, with Thomas Nelson's Lane Hoyes the individual champion in a time of 16:17.98.
In the girls' meet, Warren East's Molly Beckham and Emma McGuffey, Allen County-Scottsville's Ally Anderson and Glasgow's Mia Cassidy all earned trips to the state cross country meet. The state meet will be held on Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. CDT at the Bourbon Cross County Course in Paris.
Elizabethtown's Ella Johnson was the individual winner, with Taylor County the team champion.
In the Class A, Region 2 meet Edmonson County won the girls' team championship, while the Edmonson County boys' finished third to earn a trip to state.
Complete results for the Class A, Region 2 meet were not available at press time.