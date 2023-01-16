Fresh off its win over District 14 rival Greenwood, the South Warren girls' basketball team returns to seventh in the latest Daily News Area Top 10 poll.
The Spartans moved into second in the district standings with the 56-43 win over the Lady Gators on Friday. South Warren has wins over three of the current top five teams in the poll.
Bowling Green remains a unanimous No. 1, with Barren County second and Greenwood third. Franklin-Simpson holds at fourth. Metcalfe County stays at fifth with Edmonson County leaping four spots to sixth.
Todd County Central slips to eighth, right behind the Spartans, with Logan County ninth and Butler County 10th.
In the boys' poll, Warren Central remains a unanimous No. 1. Bowling Green holds at second with South Warren third. Franklin-Simpson holds at fourth, while Warren East climbs back to fifth.
Barren County, Todd County Central, Butler County, Monroe County and Edmonson County round out the boys' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Brian Davis of The Franklin Favorite in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown of 104thescore.com in Glasgow; Patrick Carey and Maxwell Trink of WNKY and Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd of WBKO.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (6) 17-1 60 1
2. Bowling Green – 16-4 54 2
3. South Warren – 14-2 48 3
4. Franklin-Simpson – 8-6 40 4
5. Warren East – 8-6 38 7
6. Barren County – 12-7 32 9
7. Todd Co. Central – 11-7 19 5
8. Butler County – 11-6 18 8
9. Monroe County – 11-6 11 6
10. Edmonson County – 10-7 10 10
Others receiving votes: Clinton County 1, Greenwood 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (6) 12-6 60 1
2. Barren County – 16-4 53 2
3. Greenwood – 11-7 39 3
4. Franklin-Simpson – 7-8 37 4
5. Metcalfe County – 10-4 36 5
6. Edmonson Co. – 11-5 29 10
7. South Warren – 8-10 22 –
8. Todd Co. Central – 10-6 15 –
9. Logan County – 11-7 14 6
10. Butler County – 11-5 13 8
Others receiving votes: Monroe County 7, Glasgow 6.