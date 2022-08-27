220827-sports-Raider Twilight Run_outbound 5.jpg
South Warren junior cross country runner Abby Overbay takes second place with a time of 19:43.84 in the Raiders' Twilight Run hosted by Warren East at Ephram White Park Saturday August 27 in Bowling Green.

 Joseph Barkoff for Bowling Green Daily News

It was a big day for the South Warren girls’ cross country team, which claimed the team title at the Warren East Raider Twilight Run on Saturday at Ephram White Park.

