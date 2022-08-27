It was a big day for the South Warren girls’ cross country team, which claimed the team title at the Warren East Raider Twilight Run on Saturday at Ephram White Park.
South Warren had three runners in the top five -- led by Abby Overbay’s runner-up finish -- and six runners in the top 12 to claim the team title over Greenwood. The Spartans finished with 29 points, 16 better than the Lady Gators.
“We’re really pushing it hard at practice,” Overbay said. “Our goal is to do our best at state and podium.”
Overbay finished with a time of 19 minutes, 43.84 seconds with Ohio County’s Morgan Kobylinski earning the individual title with a time of 19:34.61.
“I felt pretty good,” Overbay said. “There are some areas I feel I need to improve on to help me later in the season for region and state, but right now I’m just going to keep working hard and keep pushing through the pain.”
Overbay’s teammate Megan Kitchens finished third with a time of 20:08.35
“I feel like it was pretty good,” Kitchens said. “It was better than last week. I was hoping to dip under 20. I was so close, so it was good overall.”
South Warren added a fifth-place finish by Hayley Best (20:32.94) with Ryleigh Johnson finishing 10th with a time of 21:23.71. Katelyn Best was 11th (21:31.27) ) and Anslee Crosby was 12th (21:38.43).
“It’s definitely a good sign,” Kitchens said. “We are moving in the right direction. We podiumed at state last year, just barely, so we are hoping to build on that this year.”
Kaydee Woolridge paced Greenwood, finishing fourth with a time of 20:29.14, one of four Lady Gators to finish in the top 10. Kylee Sutton (20:47.48) was sixth, Lily Clark (20:50.74) was seventh and Claire Ellington (20:57.62) was ninth.
Warren East’s Molly Beckham earned an eighth-place finish with a time of 20:53.45.
In the boys’ race, Warren East’s Trevor Hudnall was the highest local runner finishing third with a time of 17:44.49.
“I think I did pretty good,” Hudnall said. “I was really just pacing with the people around me. I had a guy pass me and it kind of made me speed up a little bit. He fell off and I just kept pushing.”
It was Hudnall’s best finish in a varsity race.
“It makes me want to keep going and get some lower times this year,” Hudnall said.
Green County’s Jayden Murray was the individual champion with a time of 16:58.68. Central Hardin’s Jared Fairbanks was second with a time of 17:29.55.
Greenwood’s Lucas Gann (17:55.83) finished fourth, with Bowling Green’s Michael House (18:04.53) placing sixth. Butler County had a pair of top-10 finishers with Parker Smith finishing seventh with a time of 18:08.52 and Case Hooten finishing 10th with a time of 18:23.84.
Logan County’s Sam Larsen finished ninth with a time of 18:16.51.
Central Hardin edged Bowling Green for the team title, winning by tiebreaker (the highest place by the team’s No. 6 runner). Greenwood finished third, with Butler County placing fifth.