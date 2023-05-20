South Warren left fielder Avery Skaggs (1) runs to first base as third baseman Kaylee Wilson (7) runs home in the Spartans’ 6-3- win over the Gators in the District 14 Softball Championship at Warren Central High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood pitcher Abigail Byrd (5) and centerfielder Calli Huff (25) high-five after getting South Warren left fielder Avery Skaggs (1) out at second base in the Spartans’ 6-3- win over the Gators in the District 14 Softball Championship at Warren Central High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The South Warren softball team will open defense of its Region 4 championship against District 16 runner-up Clinton County in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the WKU Softball Complex.