The South Warren softball team passed its first true test of the season, holding on to beat Daviess County 3-2 on Monday at South Warren High School.
After winning its first three games by a combined 37-1, South Warren (4-0) got some timely hits and a strong pitching performance from freshman Layla Ogden to hold off Daviess County and remain unbeaten.
“Daviess County is always a tough team,” South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. “Very competitive, good pitching, good hitters. I thought Layla did phenomenal in the circle, really kept us in the game, and we were able to piece some hits together -- generate some runs when we needed to. It was huge.”
Ogden’s day got off to a shaky start when Daviess County’s Sadie Morris doubled on the second pitch of the game, but Ogden was able to work around it with two strikeouts and a fly out. The right-hander settled in from there with five more shutout innings.
The Spartans offense was able to chip away, scoring one run in three separate innings.
South Warren struck first in the third inning. McLaine Hudson tripled, then came around to score on a groundout by Kinleigh Russell that deflected off pitcher Raylee Roby’s hand. Roby was unable to continue following that at-bat, with Sophia Cain coming in to relieve Roby.
Hudson’s speed helped South Warren strike again in the fifth. Hudson singled, stole second and came around on Russell’s RBI single to center.
The Spartans added insurance in the sixth when an infield single by Hope White was thrown away, allowing Jenna Lindsey to score on the error.
“That was huge right there,” Reynolds said. “If we didn’t get that run in the bottom of the sixth, who knows where we would be at this point.”
Daviess County (5-1) tried to rally in the seventh.
The Lady Panthers loaded the bases with one out with two singles sandwiched around a hit batter. Ogden got a strikeout for the second out, but Makayla Smith got a two-out, two-strike infield hit that deflected off first baseman Katie Walker.
The comeback bid ended there as Odgen got Morris to fly out to right to end the game.
“I told them in the huddle I know this is early in the season but games like that (are big), Layla being able to hold her composure,” Reynolds said. “Their dugout kept getting louder and louder and louder and Layla stayed focused and did her job.
“We’ve got some things we need to work on defensively, but overall I am really pleased with their performance.”
Ogden earned the win, scattering six hits with 15 strikeouts and no walks. The right-hander threw 114 pitches, 78 for strikes.
“They are a good hitting team,” Ogden said. “I was just trying to pitch around them and limit the walks.”
Hudson paced the offense with three hits, while Walker and Lindsey added two hits each.
DCHS 000 000 2 -- 2 6 1
SWHS 001 011 X -- 3 10 1
WP: Ogden LP: Roby.