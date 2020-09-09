After two heartbreaking losses to Bowling Green last season, Brandon Smith could sense his team was motivated during the offseason.
While everyone had to take a pause for almost six months, with very little time to prepare for the upcoming season, Smith says it's a matter of finding that motivation again for a program that won the Class 5A state title two years ago. With plenty of talent back on both sides of the ball, the Spartans are looking to get another deep postseason run and once again contend for a state title.
"It didn't end the way we wanted," Smith said. "We started off in January with the typical motivation most teams have that have high expectations and didn't get where they want. Then March happens and this hits.
"Honestly, weird is probably the best word I would use to describe since then. Nothing has been normal. I think a little bit of that edge has been lost. Now we are trying to learn how to get that back."
Smith added experience will be important in this environment with everyone having to navigate through a pandemic, but South Warren probably doesn't have experience in the right spots
"Our biggest hit is in the offensive line," Smith said. "Those kids are really good and the hardest thing to simulate with no pads and not practicing is line play. That is definitely our biggest concern."
The Spartans do return seniors Seth Hall and John French, who both started last year, with juniors Dalton Smith, Zack Goodwin and Preston Parks looking to fill out the offensive line.
They will be asked to block for a balanced and experienced group of skill players.
Junior Caden Veltkamp threw for more than 1,000 yards with 16 touchdowns and one interception, despite missing six games with an injury. Smith said his return under center should help the offense tremendously.
"He started out red hot," Smith said. "He was shocking everybody, including myself. Great decision making. No interceptions. And then he got injured.
"I think it is exciting to get him back in the saddle."
Junior Kobe Martin ran for 1,167 yards last season and will be asked to carry the load in the backfield. The receiving corps includes senior Jantzen Dunn, who led the team with six touchdown catches in 2019, and junior Avrin Bell, who finished second with 28 catches.
Defensively, the Spartans have experience throughout the lineup.
Senior lineman Julian Boley and junior linemen Jake Jackson and David Hudson are back up front. Juniors Luke Burton and Tyler Snell, and senior Dakota Lambrianou will provide experience at linebacker while Dunn and Bell provide experience in the secondary.
"I think we have a chance to be really good," Smith said. "We have a lot of smart players and we run well. The disadvantage is it is probably the smallest defense we have ever put out there, especially the defensive line and linebacker spots. So they will have to make up for it in speed and smarts."
The experience and talent will be important for a district that Smith said presents a challenge every night. While the competition may be at a high level, it also bodes well for postseason success if you can navigate through the district.
"I know it is cliche to say your district is tough and all of that, but ours is," Smith said. "Bowling Green is Bowling Green. They are always going to be good. They are never going to have a down year. I think William Howard has done a great job. He scares me at Greenwood. He's got that Mike Rogers background where he knows how to take a program and build it up and make it into a big dog. I can kind of see it coming. And then Christian County has always got talent. I think it's the toughest district in 5A. I don't think it's close.
"If you get out, you've got a chance. There is not much better than what is in the district."
South Warren 2020 Football Schedule
Sept. 11 – at Warren East
Sept. 18 – Central (Louisville)
Sept. 25 – Glasgow
Oct. 2 – at Bowling Green
Oct. 16 – Greenwood
Oct. 23 – Christian County
Oct. 30 – at Logan County
Nov. 6 – at North Hardin
