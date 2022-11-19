Editor’s note – This is the fifth in an 11-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season on Nov. 28.
The South Warren girls’ basketball team made a return to the Region 4 Tournament last season after a two-year absence.
Now the Spartans will look to build off that and improve off an 11-win season. With the top two scorers returning and a roster full of players with valuable experience, the expectations are high at South Warren heading into the season.
“We’re excited to get going,” South Warren coach Lane Embry said. “It’s nice to have experience – people who have played big, important minutes over multiple years. The girls are excited to get back after it. I think getting back to the region tournament gave them a little bit of added confidence.”
Senior guard Gracie Hodges led the Spartans in scoring (13 ppg) and rebounds (5.2 rpg), part of a deep senior class that also includes Mila Munrath and Lydia Frank – who both saw significant minutes last season.
Freshman McLaine Hudson had a breakout season last year, averaging nearly 10 points a night.
Embry said juniors Kiah Mitchell and Grace Maxwell are both in line for big years, while senior TyKeidra Garrett, junior Alexis Martin and sophomore Ashley Overbay will bring added depth.
Seventh-grader Jooniper Strow will play a factor as well, according to Embry.
The mix of youth and experience has the Spartans hopeful they can once again be a factor in District 14. With Warren East’s move to District 15, Embry said the task doesn’t get any easier but it does made the road to the region tournament a little clearer.
“The 14th is never easy, so we take that as a good challenge,” Embry said. “Once you’ve made it through the 14th, then you have an opportunity to beat anybody. That’s the tough thing, and good thing, about being in this district.
“It is odd to not have Warren East in the district, but it definitely does feel the more traditional way we all grew up playing. One win and you are in. What we are trying to do is get better and get ready for whoever we play in that first round.”
Embry added the region, which includes Barren County and Franklin-Simpson among the top contenders, will be just as difficult – if not more.
“There are a lot of good teams in this region right now,” Embry said. “There’s really no nights off in this region. We are definitely excited about it.”
