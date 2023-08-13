It’s back to the basics for the South Warren football team.
The Class 5A state champions in 2021, South Warren was never quite able to put it together last year – finishing 6-6 overall, third in district play and falling to Bowling Green in the second round of the state playoffs.
The disappointing season has the Spartans eager to get back some of the program’s mojo and return to prominence not just in the district, but in all of 5A.
“As time goes by it is a little easier to go back and reflect on things,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. “The entire year it seemed like it never all clicked together, but I think a lot of that comes back on me. First and foremost, you have to have team chemistry and you’ve got to be a team. You’ve got to be good teammates. That’s kind of been the thing we talked about most in the offseason.
"Everybody has good players. Everybody has a good offense and a good defense. What really matters is being a team, being good teammates, being leaders and having team chemistry.”
South Warren loses pieces, but brings back a lot of talent that started at least one game at some point last season. Junior quarterback Bryce Button threw for more than 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns last year, while senior Jimmy Sales was the leading rusher with more than 900 yards and seven scores.
Senior Bailey Shoemaker led South Warren in receiving last year and will be asked to anchor a passing game that does lose a couple of top targets from 2022, but brings back depth that includes Sales and junior Ethan Reynolds.
Reynolds and senior DeShawn Bridges are among the top defensive players returning. Senior Dameon Rigsby and junior Jace Cutrona also bring valuable experience to the secondary.
“It’s kind of a mixed bag,” Smith said. “It’s one of those years where I wouldn’t sit there and say we lost everybody, but we didn’t get everybody back. It’s pretty balanced out on both sides of the ball.
“Anytime your quarterback is coming back, you are going to be better off. There is nothing like experience, especially with high school kids.”
South Warren will once again be tested with a difficult schedule.
The non-district schedule includes Henderson County, Logan County, Gibson Southern (Ind.) and a pair of Louisville schools – Moore and DuPont Manual. The district will once again be a challenge with Bowling Green returning a lot from last year’s 5A runner-up team and Greenwood also one of the top 10 teams in 5A.
Ohio County joins the district, replacing Christian County.
“We’ve got a lot of teams on there that are not just very good teams, but they are physical teams,” Smith said. “The first four or five games we play, those teams are traditionally very physical and aggressive teams. That’s what you have to do. You have to play some talented teams … some guys that are going to hit you in the mouth. The goal is the same goal as everybody, to get you prepared come playoff time.”
Bridges said the players are motivated heading into the new season and eager to build off what they have learned the last two seasons.
“It shows us the highs and the lows,” Bridges said. “We won a state championship. That’s the ultimate high. Last year we had our lows, so we saw how fast it could change. This is our senior year. We have to take what we have learned from both years and apply it to this year.”
Smith said he likes what he has seen from his team so far, adding the preseason approach should lead to better results this season.
“The guys have had a good approach,” Smith said. “They’ve worked on being mentally tough, being better leaders.”
South Warren 2023 schedule
•Aug. 19 – vs. North Hardin
Aug. 25 – Henderson County
Sept. 1 – at Southwestern
Sept. 8 – Gibson Southern (Ind.)
Sept. 15 – at DuPont Manual
Sept. 22 – at Greenwood
Oct. 6 – at Moore
Oct. 13 – Bowling Green
Oct. 20 – at Ohio County
Oct. 27 – Logan County
• at Campbellsville