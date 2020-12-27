Editor’s note – This is the 11th in a 16-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season Jan. 4.
The South Warren girls' basketball team saw its run of six straight trips to the Region 4 tournament come to an end with an overtime loss to Warren East last season.
South Warren is eager to start a new streak, but will have to do it with a roster that features one senior while losing its top three scorers and the bulk of its rebounding from last season.
"It will be a transitional year," South Warren coach Lane Embry said. "Our young players will definitely present a couple of different challenges for other teams than what they have seen in the past. We are excited and we think we have a chance to hopefully take some steps forward."
Karson Deaton, who shined in the district tournament last season, is the lone senior returning. Juniors Carrie Enlow and Kayla Hoy are the other returning upperclassmen. Enlow saw action last year, while Hoy is ready for a bigger role after battling through injuries last season.
The Spartans' success could be determined by a deep and talented sophomore class that Embry is excited to see take the next step.
Gracie Hodges came on at the end of the year for the Spartans, while Lydia Frank showed her range with a pair of 3-pointers in the District 14 tournament.
Embry said Hannah Jackson is a good shooter that he expects will get more minutes, while point guard Megan Kitchens and Mila Munrath also figure to be in the mix for the Spartans.
South Warren will need to answer some questions to challenge, but Embry said he expects his team will be prepared and ready to answer the bell in a very balanced District 14.
"There really are never any nights off in the 14th District," Embry said. "I think every team in the district poses very different challenges. It's going to be a matter of adjusting from night to night and recognizing where you have advantages over certain teams that you might not have over other teams. The good news is I think our kids are ready to take on that challenge. I think they are ready to adjust. They've played a lot of basketball and they have an interesting way about them.
"They are OK being the underdog. I think our girls are really excited to get it going and see where they stack up and try to make a little splash."
