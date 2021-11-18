Editor’s note – This is the 10th in a 17-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season Nov. 29.
The South Warren girls’ basketball team finished 10-12 last season, but head coach Lane Embry thinks his team was much better than the record indicated.
The Spartans lost seven games by six points or less, four against district opponents. With all but one player returning, Embry thinks this team has the experience to take the next step and once again be a force in District 14 and Region 4.
“We were close a lot last season,” Embry said. “We just never could get over that hump. We were really two or three buckets away from being the two seed in the district last year and we ended up being the five seed. Hopefully we will be able to get over that edge this year and have an opportunity to make a bit of a run.”
South Warren loses Karson Deaton, who led the team in made 3-pointers and finished second on the team in scoring, but everyone else returns – giving the Spartans a roster that will be youthful and very experienced.
Junior guard Gracie Hodges led the Spartans in scoring, but Embry said there are plenty of weapons around her.
“I’m excited for sure to see her out there,” Embry said. “The good thing about all of our players, including Gracie, is that they know they don’t have to do it all. They’ve got capable people around them. I think that is a freeing thing for kids to know it doesn’t all fall on their shoulders.”
Carrie Enlow and Kayla Hoy will be asked to provide senior leadership. Hodges is just one of South Warren's juniors returning with experience – with Lydia Frank, Mila Munrath, TyKeidra Garrett and Hannah Jackson are all back after seeing significant minutes last season.
The sophomore class includes Gracie Maxwell, Alexis Martin and Abigail Overbay.
The deep and experienced roster has Embry optimistic about what his team can do in a district that he acknowledges remains one of the top districts in the state.
“It’s always hard to get out of the 14th,” Embry said. “It will never not be hard to get out of the 14th. Obviously Bowling Green is playing at an extremely high level, but the other three teams in the district are going to be very tough opponents too. We just have to work hard, be as good as we possibly can defensively and on the offensive end.
“All you can hope is that they learned from (last year’s) losses and that they are just a little bit hungrier to go out and work every day to do what they need to do to win those games and make a run.”