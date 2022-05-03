The South Warren softball team got its offense going just in time in Tuesday’s 7-1 win at Warren East.
A night after coach Kelly Reynolds felt her team was lackluster at the plate, despite a win over Logan County, South Warren (21-2 overall, 6-1 District 14) broke it open in the middle innings to run its win streak to 13 games.
“It took us a while to get going tonight,” Reynolds. “We score a run and then finally we start generating some stuff, but it took us a little bit to get our bats going.”
In a possible preview of the opening round of the District 14 Tournament, both coaches turned to little-used pitchers to take the bulk of the action in the circle on Tuesday.
South Warren started Selynna Metcalfe, who tossed one inning before giving way to junior Kendall Willingham -- who had worked 17 innings this season prior to Tuesday.
Warren East (17-7-1, 3-5) turned to seventh grader Tristen Lindsey, who pitched four innings this season prior to Tuesday.
Lindsey matched Metcalfe and Willingham the first three innings as neither team pushed across a run.
South Warren finally broke through with five runs in the fourth. The Spartans sent eight batters to the plate, with the rally including an RBI single by Carrie Enlow and a two-run single by McLaine Hudson.
“That was a good inning for us,” Reynolds said. “If we don’t have that inning it might have been a different story because I do think it felt like East’s bats started coming on a little more. They started getting some hits and their defense made some good plays tonight.”
Warren East got on the board in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single by Addison Lee, but South Warren got runs in the fifth and sixth to push the lead to six.
Willingham worked four innings, allowing one run and six hits with three strikeouts to earn the win. Sophomore Olivia Skaggs finished it out with two scoreless innings, allowing two hits.
“Kendall came in and did a good job and then we went those last two innings with Olivia,” Reynolds said. “I thought she did well, too.”
Enlow and Hudson had two hits and two RBIs each, while Katie Walker and Hope White also finished with two-hit games.
“It felt good to kind of get our bats going,” Enlow said. “(These district wins) are really important. It’s like coach Reynolds said, this is a tough district and anything can happen in district play. It’s good to get these wins under our belt.”
Lindsey allowed five earned runs in five innings with Autumn Brooks working the final two innings -- allowing one run on four hits.
Lee, Brooks and Autumn Simmons paced the offense with two hits each.
“We threw two seventh graders against them.” Warren East coach Philip McKinney said. “Just being a seventh grader and pitching varsity, you have to have a few nerves going on. Then you are facing a team that is in the top five and a very good team. I thought our seventh graders did a good job and honestly we had a seventh grader in left and a seventh grader behind the plate. We did battle and we saw some good things from some younger kids. This game wasn't going to move our district seeding at all and that was kind of our approach to it. Roll the dice and see what happens."
SWHS 000 511 0 - 7 11 0
WEHS 000 100 0 - 1 8 2
WP: Willingham LP: Lindsey