South Warren’s David Brown (4) tries to keep the ball away from Warren Central’s Daniel Nkurunziza (10) and Kenasi Mpenda (20) as he moves down field in the Spartans’ 2-1 win over the Dragons at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren Central’s Yazen Amira (12) heads the ball away from South Warren’s Brexton Nobles (7) in the Spartans’ 2-1 win over the Dragons at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren Central’s Daniel Nkurunziza and South Warren’s Sam Degenhart battle for possession of the ball in the Spartans’ 2-1 win over the Dragons at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren Head Soccer Coach Tom Alexander gives Grant Tatum (8) and Logan Palmquist (12) high-fives as they move off the field in the Spartans’ 2-1 win over the Dragons at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren Central’s Eldin Delic and South Warren’s Moy Mendez battle for possession of the ball in the Spartans’ 2-1 win over the Dragons at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren Central’s Daniel Nkurunziza (10) jumps over South Warren’s Sam Degenhart (19) as he slides underneath him to knock the ball away in the Spartans’ 2-1 win over the Dragons at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Luke Smith (6) tries to steal the ball away from Warren Central’s Semir Hodzic (22) in the Spartans’ 2-1 win over the Dragons at South Warren High School on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
After a tough first week with a one goal win against Franklin-Simpson and a pair of 1-1 ties, the South Warren boys’ soccer team was looking to step its game up against District 14 rival Warren Central on Tuesday at South Warren High School.
The Spartans were able to rise to the occasion, holding on for a 2-1 win over the Dragons in a rematch of the last three Region 4 title games. South Warren (2-0-2 overall, 1-0 District 14) made the most of limited chances Tuesday, holding off a late charge by Warren Central to take the first of two regular-season meetings between the two schools this year.
“We’ve had a rough start to the season,” South Warren coach Tom Alexander said. “Our first three games were not how we want to play. We really wanted to come out and show how we can play and what we can do -- that the first week of the season wasn’t really us.”
South Warren senior Lukas Smith said it was a big win for the Spartans.
“It felt really good,” Smith said. “I’m new, but I know this is a big rivalry game. It has really big meaning to both teams, so it was really big to come out with a (win) today.”
The teams locked into a scoreless battle in the first half, with the best scoring chance coming in the 38th minute when Warren Central’s Houng Ha nearly got free in the box, but was unable to get off a clean shot.
South Warren broke through early in the second half with Smith scoring off a corner kick from Kyosuke Uchida in the 47th minute.
“We’ve been working on some of our corners this week. just trying to make sure we are making an aggressive run at the ball and getting a play on the ball,” Alexander said. “We talked about if we do that, then good things can happen. I think the intent was actually there today.”
The Spartans added to the lead in the 69th minute when Leo Kogetsu got free in the box and was able to sneak a shot past Warren Central’s defense.
“Leo is going to be a huge part of our success,” Alexander said. “He’s such a smart player and he works so hard too. We didn’t have him for the Lexington Catholic game. He kind of had a little injury, but it was good to see him back today and playing at a higher level.”
Warren Central (1-1, 1-1) cut the deficit in half in the 74th minute on a goal by Daniel Nkurunziza, but was unable to get off the equalizer.
It was the second straight down to the wire district game for the Dragons to start the season. Warren Central opened with a 3-2 win in penalty kicks against Greenwood on Saturday.
“I expect it to be pretty even across the board for this district -- especially this year,” Warren Central coach Aaron Ray said. “It’s going to be more competitive than it’s ever been. This one didn’t go our way, but it’s the second game of the season. I think we are going in the right direction.”
South Warren edged Warren Central 12-11 in shots, but the Dragons had the edge in shots on goal 5-3.
“That’s what has hurt us -- we’ve given up three shots in both of our games and two goals as well,” Ray said. “I think if we start limiting shots to maybe one, then we won’t allow two goals.”
Warren Central will host Allen County-Scottsville in a Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament contest at 7 p.m. on Thursday. South Warren hosts Oldham County at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
