The South Warren volleyball team kept its hopes for the top seed in District 14 alive with a 3-1 (25-12, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22) win over Greenwood on Tuesday at Greenwood High School.
South Warren (13-1 overall, 4-1 District 14) started fast and held off a late charge from the Lady Gators to sweep the season series and set up a showdown at unbeaten Bowling Green next week. The Lady Purples can win the district outright with a win, but South Warren could force a tie if they can get the road victory.
That scenario didn’t matter without Tuesday’s win.
“We needed tonight to go well for us to get more of a confidence boost,” South Warren coach Lindsay Sheffield said. “We’ve been struggling a little bit the past couple of matches going five, but we honestly needed matches like that to help us mentally prepare for any of the tough matches (coming up). I think they came out tonight way more ready to play.”
The Spartans cruised in the first set -- fueled by flawless serving. South Warren had seven aces in the first set, including three straight by freshman libero McKenzie Garrison that pushed the lead to 10 late, without a service error.
Greenwood (4-9, 1-4) had six service errors in set one.
“We are a team that if we are on-serving, we are a really hard team to beat,” Sheffield said. “Along with serving that aggressively we usually have quite a few errors, so that first game they played lights out. Hopefully we can do that more often.”
Greenwood built a 15-10 lead in the second set, before South Warren used an 8-2 spurt to regain the advantage. An Aubrey Packer kill tied it to briefly halt the momentum before South Warren scored three straight to take the lead for good in the second set.
The Lady Gators led by five again in the third set, with South Warren closing within 24-22 before a kill by Addi McEwing secured the set for Greenwood and extended the match to a fourth set.
The final set was an intense back-and-forth battle featuring 12 ties before South Warren scored the final three points to close it out.
“This team has a lot of guts,” Sheffield said. “Greenwood is a competitive team. They’ve got a lot of great athletes. We really are going to have to make sure that the next time we play them we don’t give them much confidence because they are a scary team.”
Kara Gipson led South Warren with 10 kills and three aces.
Lila Britt had nine kills, Paige Logsdon added seven kills and Kendall Simmons finished with 28 assists for the Spartans.
“It was a really nice (win), especially because after the Bowling Green game we felt down,” Britt said. “Now that we have a few wins after that it feels really nice to win this."
Packer had 10 kills and five aces for Greenwood.
“We’re still focusing on our side getting better,” Greenwood coach Chandler Kinley said. “Our starts getting better. Our finishes. Stringing some points together when we need to string some points together. At the end of the day, I am proud of them. They worked hard and they showed up for each other.”
Both teams return to action at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Greenwood will host Warren Central while South Warren plays at Warren East.