South Warren boys’ soccer will have a couple of members of last year’s team playing at the next level with defender David Brown and forward Brexton Nobles signing to play college soccer on Tuesday.
Brown signed with North Carolina-Asheville while Nobles signed to play at Kentucky Wesleyan.
“I’m very excited,” Brown said. “It’s what I’ve been wanting ever since I started playing competitively. It’s good to finally reach that goal.”
Brown has been a key component for the Spartans the past four years – helping South Warren win two region titles and advance to the state finals in 2020. He finished 2022 with three goals.
“I think what really stood out is the program is very ambitious and they have a lot of room to grow,” Brown said. “They have a lot of great plans to grow. It kind of aligned with everything I wanted. It’s a beautiful city, a great place. The teammates and coaches are great people. I’m excited for it.”
Brown added he’s happy to have his college decision finalized.
“It’s a really big relief,” Brown said. “Throughout the process it was very stressful, but now I am just very happy to get it over with. I feel like I made the best decision I could make.”
Nobles said signing with Kentucky Wesleyan was an amazing moment.
“I’ve been looking forward to this since I was a freshman,” Nobles said “It’s an honor.
“I had to put a lot of hard work into it. My freshman and sophomore year I played on the (junior varsity) team. From (there) to here it’s just a big step for me. It’s taken a lot of hard work.”
Nobles played significant minutes for South Warren in each of the last two seasons. He scored one goal this season after tallying three goals and three assists in 2021.
He said it’s a relief to sign to play college soccer.
“It’s been (stressful) for the last couple of months,” Nobles said. “You are always on your toes, figuring out how things are going to pan out and how things are going to go. It’s great to finally get it done, sign the papers and get ready to start.”
– Follow sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.