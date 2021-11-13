The South Warren football team survived an early scare before pulling away for a 28-3 win over Bowling Green in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday at South Warren High School.
South Warren (11-1) wrestled the lead away from the Purples on the final play of the first half and was able to pull away in the second half to make it two wins over its district rival this season -- and avenge a loss to Bowling Green in the second round of the playoffs last season. The Purples would go on to win the 5A title.
“I definitely didn’t think it was going to go like last time (when the Spartans won 36-7 on Oct. 1),” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. “We hit some adversity there… but I am really proud of the guys and the way they responded, especially in the second half.”
The Spartans outgained Bowling Green by more than 200 yards, but needed a huge swing at the end of the first half to avoid a halftime deficit.
South Warren had 16-play and 11-play drives stopped in downs in the first half and another drive end on a fumble deep in Bowling Green territory.
Bowling Green (6-6) had three straight three-and-outs before getting a spark on its fourth drive. Deuce Bailey’s pass down the field was broken up, but the ball deflected to Bert Kibawa for a 53-yard gain -- setting up a Colin Fratus field goal that made the score 3-0 with 4:28 left in the second quarter.
Bowling Green looked like it would go into the half with that lead, running out the clock at the end of the half, but Bailey was intercepted by William Trussell with five seconds left to give the Spartans one last chance. It was the first of two interceptions on the night for Trussell.
“You could kind of feel the momentum shifting towards them, so we knew we needed a big play,” Trussell said. “ I saw the ball go up. I knew I could get it, so I got it. It led to points. It was a really good momentum shift and it set us up going into the second half.”
South Warren had the ball at the 12, but Smith opted to run a play instead of kicking the potential game-tying field goal. Quarterback Caden Veltkamp dropped back, avoided the rush and bought enough time to find Avrin Bell open on the left side of the end zone for a touchdown with no time left to give the Spartans a 7-3 halftime lead.
“The plan there was to take one step and throw the ball and he didn’t do it,” Smith said. “That’s one of those where you are saying, ‘No, no, no’ and then it is ‘Yes, yes, yes.’
“You don’t win championships, you don’t win big games, by kicking field goals and not being risky. That was our plan, to be aggressive on offense and defense and those guys did a nice job of following through.”
On South Warren’s first drive of the second half, Veltkamp and Bell connected again -- turning a third-and-13 into a 32-yard touchdown that pushed the lead to 14-3.
“That was a huge play and that really broke the game open,” Veltkamp said. “I thought it was going to get picked. The wind was blowing really hard, so I thought I threw a pick on it. He made a great play.”
Bowling Green was unable to threaten again on offense, with South Warren running back Kobe Martin adding a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs to seal the win.
Martin finished with 130 yards rushing, while Bell had seven catches for 81 yards. The Spartans finished with 382 total yards, while the Purples had 149 total yards.
Kibawa led the way for Bowling Green with six catches for 108 yards.
“Against a really good team, (the end of the first half) was a big blow there,” BG coach Mark Spader said. “I would have liked to have seen that 3-0 lead last a little longer and see what kind of pressure we would have put on them, but they’ve got a championship-level team and did what they had to do. They controlled that second half. That’s what great teams do.
“I just hate it for our seniors though. I’m really proud of that bunch. They were fun to coach. They’ve been a part of so much success in our program. It’s tough to say goodbye to them.”
South Warren advances to host South Oldham in the third round at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19.
“There’s no bad teams left now,” Smith said. “They are all good. You enjoy it, regroup, and get ready to go back to work Monday.”
BGHS 0 3 0 0 -- 3
SWHS 0 7 7 14 -- 28
Second quarter
BG -- Colin Fratus 28 field goal, 4:28
SW -- Avrin Bell 12 pass from Caden Veltkamp (Eldar Dervisevic kick), 0:00
Third quarter
SW -- Bell 32 pass from Veltkamp (Dervisevic kick), 9:55
Fourth quarter
SW -- Kobe Martin 30 run (Dervisevic kick), 7:35
SW -- Martin 1 run (Dervisevic kick), 1:46